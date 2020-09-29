From Conway Police Department reports
Mayflower man admits to firing rounds in Conway
A Mayflower man is behind bars after reportedly slashing his ex-girlfriend’s tires and also shooting off several rounds outside the woman’s apartment on Sept. 22.
Nicholas Porter, 41, is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 bond after being charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class D felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; in connection to the Sept. 22 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities responded to the Oakwood Place apartments around 5:15 a.m. on the morning in question after officer Mike Fuentes heard several gunshots coming from the apartment complex.
Other officers soon responded as well, the report states.
Witnesses immediately identified Porter as the suspect in the matter, according to Furentes’ report. As police searched the surrounding area for Porter, officer Keith Whitley spoke with the Mayflower resident’s ex-girlfriend, who lives at the apartment complex.
The woman told police that she and Porter “had been together for a couple of months” but that she broke up with him earlier that day because he “had been acting aggressive toward her and she believed it was escalating.” Around 5 a.m. Sept. 22, the woman said she stepped onto the front porch to her apartment when she realized Porter was sitting in one of her chairs. As soon as she noticed Porter was on her porch, the woman said she went back inside her apartment and told him to leave.
“Moments later, [the woman] said that she heard several gunshots. When [she] walked outside to see what happened, she noticed that three of her vehicle’s tires had been cut,” the probable cause affidavit reads in part.
Authorities searched for nearly an hour before the eventually found Porter hiding in his vehicle on the west parking lot at the apartment complex, the report states.
After searching the 41-year-old’s white Mazda Tribute, authorities reportedly found a box of ammunition. A Jimenez 9mm handgun was found in “a small tan pack” behind the back passenger tire.
When questioned about the handgun and 9mm rounds, the report states Porter admitted to shooting off several rounds. Online records show the Mayflower man is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Out-of-state man accused in rape case
A Tennessee man is charged with three counts of rape after reportedly sexually abusing a woman multiple times through the years.
Christopher Kirby Powell, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee, was formally charged Tuesday with three counts of rape in Faulkner County Circuit Court following a months-long investigation by the Conway Police Department.
CPD launched an investigation against Powell after a Van Buren County Sheriffs Office deputy alerted Sgt. Jimmy Wesser that Powell, who was under investigation in Van Buren County, was also accused of sexually abusing the woman in question multiple times in Conway, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Powell reportedly began sexually abusing the woman when she was 4 years old. The abuse continued into her teenage years, the woman told police.
According to the woman’s statement, she believes Powell was sexually abused in his younger years and that she “wanted him to seek help.”
One of the alleged incidents occurred at Conway Christian School when the woman was in the first grade and Powell was a fifth-grader, she said. According to the affidavit, the woman’s parents worked at the school and her father was working late when Powell “told her he wanted to show her his classroom.” Instead of giving her a tour, the woman said Powell sexually abused her.
The Tennessee man is also accused of raping the woman when she was 13 years old. He was 17 years old at the time, the affidavit states.
The affidavit further states that Powell is accused of raping the alleged victim when she was 16 years old and he was 20 while at her aunt’s house.
Online records show that Powell was also charged in Van Buren County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony, regarding allegations that reportedly happened within Van Buren County when the woman was 7 years old.
