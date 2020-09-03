From Conway Police Department reports
Resident accused in child abuse case
A Conway father is accused of holding his 10-year-old son by the neck while spanking him with a wooden paddle in June.
Noah Wayne Horton, 30, was formally charged last week with third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, following an incident that reportedly happened on June 7.
According to an incident report, the boy was first spanked because he took more than one toothpick while out at a restaurant with his family. The father paddled him later that day because the boy “lied about putting his clothes up correctly.”
The boy’s mother said the 10-year-old and his brother were with his father and stepmother over the weekend when the incident happened. When she picked up the 10-year-old, Horton told her he was spanked because he lied. At the time, the mother said she did not think anything of the punishment “because it’s not uncommon for [the boy] to get in trouble.”
The woman also noted her son never said he was hurt, only that “he was sad because he got in trouble.” However, later that night the boy “discovered his butt was bruised and had red blood flakes on it.”
The boy was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center on June 11 about the paddling his father gave him.
According to the boy’s statement, his father first spanked him after the family returned home from eating out at Old Chicago. The boy’s father reportedly grabbed him by the back of the neck and spanked him because “he grabbed multiple toothpicks as they were leaving” instead of just one.
The boy said he did not mean to grab more than one toothpick but that when he tried to get a toothpick from the dispenser, “several of them came out and he was afraid to tell his dad so he kept them.” When the father found out the boy had more than one toothpick, he called the 10-year-old a liar and “flipped out,” the boy said.
Before going out to eat, the family had gone swimming. When the returned home, the stepmother instructed all the children to put up their swim trunks.
The boy told officials he’d left his swim trunks in the sink and that when his father found out, Horton brought out a wooden paddle.
“[The boy] described the paddle as a long wooden paddle made from a 2X4 that [his father] cut a handle into,” detective Rachel Mistrille’s report reads in part. “The names of the children are written on the paddle so that Noah can keep up with how many spankings each child has had.”
According to the report, the boy’s brother saw him get paddled and it “made him almost cry.”
When questioned by police, Horton said he “does not like spanking his children and tries to come up with other punishment” and was shocked to see the bruising left behind on his son, according to a report.
Teen punches grandfather
A 19-year-old is charged in a felony domestic battery case after reportedly punching his grandfather in the nose.
Online records show that Ashton Jordon Fort’e was charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony; third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; following the Aug. 26 incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Fort’e, the 19-year-old was upset with his grandparents because his grandmother told his girlfriend he was out with his “baby mama.”
When he found out his grandmother told his girlfriend who he was with, Fort’e went to his grandparents home on Rushing Circle and started “yelling and cursing.”
The grandfather attempted to deescalate the situation when Fort’e reportedly decided to lock himself in the garage. The grandfather said he tried to open the door but Fort’e “was holding the door shut.”
Eventually, the 19-year-old opened the door and “sucker punched” his grandfather in the nose.
The grandfather said he “stumbled backwards after he was punched and immediately fell and his nose start[ed] to run.”
Fort’e is also accused of pushing his grandmother and throwing “one of the youngest grandkids’ [phones] on the ground.”
