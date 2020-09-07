From Conway Police Department reports
Police find meth in motel room
A local parolee faces additional drug charges after police reportedly found pipes and suspected methamphetamine in his motel room.
Online records show that David Michael Marriott, 53, of Conway was formally charged Sept. 2 with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class F felony, for an incident that reportedly happened on Aug. 12.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer William Lipsmeyer walked up to talk to Marriott outside the Skyline Inn after noticing the Conway man was acting as if he was high on methamphetamine.
While talking to the 53-year-old Conway man, the officer found out Marriott was a parolee and had an active search waiver filed against him. When he found out about the search waiver, Lipsmeyer asked for consent to search Marriott’s vehicle.
According to the report, Marriott gave police the OK to search his vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, officers on scene also asked Marriott which motel room was his.
Marriott told police he did not want them in his room, claiming a woman was inside sleeping, but ultimately invited the officers into the room.
“When Officer Lipsmeyer asked to search David’s hotel room, David became flustered. He became jittery and mumbling random things,” officer Hannah Fleming noted in her report. “David stated that a girl named Brandy was sleeping in the room and he didn’t want to wake her up because she was a [expletive]. However, David opened the door to the room and it was empty. David then began to break down, stating Brandy had probably left something in the room.”
According to the report, authorities found two pipes, a “shortened plastic drinking straw with white residue on the inside” as well as a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Marriott’s room.
Siblings jailed following late-night fight
A Pope County man is charged in a felony aggravated assault case after reportedly firing rounds into the ceiling while fighting his brother on Sept. 1.
Stacey Keller Oakley, 23, of Russellville was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; aggravated assault, a Class D felony; and third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; following the late-night incident.
The Pope County man’s brother, 29-year-old Shelby Ashmore, was charged with third-degree domestic battery and also taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center on the night in question.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Oakley, authorities were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1 regarding a “possible domestic disturbance” at the Greens at Nutters Chapel apartments.
Responding officers said they could hear the two brothers yelling inside Ashmore’s apartment as they walked up to the residence in question.
Ashmore told police he “was drunk” and that he and his brother were arguing about their mother when the dispute turned physical, according to a report.
Oakley admitted to fighting with his brother after Ashmore attempted to hit him. At some point during the altercation, Oakley said he pulled out his gun “and shot holes in the wall.”
The officers looked through the apartment and found “several small holes in the wall” in Ashmore’s bedroom, according to a report.
“At this time, I approached Stacey and conducted a Terry frisk to pay him down for weapons. No weapons were located at this time. During this time, Stacey, without me asking him anything, stated Shelby had tackled him after he had discharged the weapon,” officer Christopher Ramirez wrote in his report, adding that he and officer Taylor Sullivan searched the room for the firearm but were unable to find it.
“As we searched the room, we were able to locate the cylinder of a .22 revolver and the grip of the firearm but nothing else,” the report reads in part.
The brothers were both taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident. Online records show that Ashmore is scheduled to appear Oct. 16 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the incident and that Oakley is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.