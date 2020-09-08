From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Searcy resident arrested following chase
A White County man who had more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine with him as he reportedly lead sheriff’s deputies on a chase on Aug. 29 is now behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Justion Lynn Fulton, 36, of Searcy was charged with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; fleeing, a Class D felony; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a Class D felony; after reportedly leading police on a chase and crashing into a pond.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Fulton, deputy Joshua Lavrinc attempted to pull over Fulton around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29 after he saw the 36-year-old driving 45 mph in a 35-mph zone along Highway 107. Fulton initially pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 220 block of Highway 107 near Otto but ultimately fled in his vehicle toward Mount Vernon.
Fulton reportedly stopped a second time after reaching a dead end on Dolphin Cove in Mount Vernon but then drove around a deputy’s patrol car as he sped off again.
According to a report, the 36-year-old sped off onto Highway 36 and eventually ended up on Highway 5 in White County.
The Searcy man attempted to run deputy Lavrinc off the road during the chase.
“While on Hwy 5, the vehicle had slowed to where it had gotten to the driver side of my vehicle and side swiped my patrol unit on the front quarter panel,” Lavrinc’s report reads in part. “The vehicle traveled down a series of roads and made its way back to Hway 36 in Faulkner County. As the vehicle traveled on Hwy 36, we passed Rainwood Dr. [and] the vehicle then made an abrupt left and rammed a chained metal gate onto private property.”
Fulton proceeded to flee down “a narrow, two track dirt road” when he ultimately crashed “partially up the embankment and partially into a pond,” according to the affidavit.
After he crashed, Fulton reportedly took off running.
The deputy chased after Fulton, who was carrying a metal box, in the waist-deep pond water.
After the deputy caught up to and handcuffed Fulton, he went back to see what was in the metal box.
Authorities reportedly found 32.07 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms as well as a pipe, a grinder , a digital scale, a “glass vial with an unknown liquid substance” and more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine in the box.
Fulton was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center because he said his ribs hurt. Online records show that Fulton was booked into the county at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 30 and that he is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Woman locks father out of the house
A Mayflower woman is accused of locking her 78-year-old father out of the house when he was low on oxygen last week.
Felisity Angelina Mead, 43, was charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, after reportedly locking her father out of their Highway 89 residence on Sept. 1.
The 78-year-old man called police around 3:30 p.m. on the day in question. When deputy Shane Lee pulled up to the residence, he said he could hear Mead yelling from inside the house and noticed her 78-year-old father was still sitting outside on the porch, according to an incident report.
The 43-year-old woman kept yelling at her father as she opened and shut the front door while the deputy talked with her father until she realized the deputy was on scene.
“I observed [the man’s] oxygen hose running through the door to inside. I began speaking with [the 78-year-old man] and at that time, Mrs. Mead still wasn’t aware I was on the porch. Mrs. Mead was still yelling inside the residence,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “While speaking with [Mead’s father] on the front porch, Mrs. Mead open[ed] the door again and saw me. I advised Mrs. Mead I needed to speak to her and she immediately attempted to shut the door and stated I didn’t have a right to be there.”
According to the report, the deputy was able to make his way inside the home and “restrain” Mead. The report also states the deputy found the stick Mead was accused of hitting her father with behind a couch near the doorway.
According to the 78-year-old man’s statement, he was going to use the stick to break a window to get to his oxygen tank after Mead locked him outside. However, the 43-year-old woman took the stick away and hit him with it.
Deputy Lee also noticed Mead’s father suffered injuries to his right upper arm and also his right knee. These injuries allegedly occurred after Mead shut the door on her father.
Mead reportedly denied using the stick to hit her father, and her husband, who was in the shower when the incident occurred, also told police he did not believe Mead would hit her father.
The probable cause affidavit filed against Mead states the initial third-degree domestic battery charge issued against her was enhanced to a felony charge “due to [her father’s] age, along with [her] resisting arrest.”
