A 9-year-old boy is dead following an apparent dog attack in Mt. Vernon.
The boy’s mother called the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the 9-year-old did not return from checking the mail.
“When he didn’t return a few minutes later, she looked for him and could not find him,” authorities confirmed Thursday evening.
The boy’s mother also alerted police that she saw “several dogs running from a field near her home.”
Upon further investigation, sheriff’s deputies found the child dead in the field from an apparent dog attack.
Investigators have since questioned two people about the attack and, with assistance from the Conway Animal Shelter, removed the dogs from a residence on Chambers Lane.
Officials said the dogs “will be quarantined for investigative purposes.”
As of press time Thursday, authorities had not released further details about the attack or what types of dogs killed the young boy.
The case is under active investigation, according to an FCSO news release.
