Lt. Col. Marchelle Jones was honored during the Civil Air Patrol Activation Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
The ceremony took place at the Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field and celebrated the addition of nine cadets to the 94th squadron, which will be led by Jones.
As the squadron commander, Jones will oversee the cadet program as a self-sufficient program. She ensures that cadets stay within regulations and also answers questions from parents as needed.
“[The cadets] do have adult advisers, guides and mentors. But as far as the leaders and what they do in the leadership and how they progress, it’s up to them,” Jones said.
Jones brings 20 years of experience to the squadron and currently works with the seniors.
“Most of my seniors are new. I do have some transfers from Little Rock. That’s why I’ve got my experience base which is a great way to start a new squadron, but I will be helping them progress to the senior program,” Jones said.
The Civil Air Patrol has three missions which are emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs.
The cadets deal with search-and-rescue missions, including down airplanes and lost hikers. They’re also trained in disaster relief.
Cadets also have the ability to take aerospace classes for a general overview of the field.
Cadets get plenty of opportunities to fly aircraft if they’re interested. If the cadet is chosen, they can attend Power Flight Academy and fly solo within a week.
The Civil Air Patrol also has a wings program, which is completely paid for to those that qualify.
“There is a pilot shortage so now they’re really pushing on the cadets to apply for the wings program. Anybody that wants to learn to fly we try our best,” Jones said.
If a cadet doesn’t qualify for the program but still wants to learn to fly, the Civil Air Patrol will provide the aircraft and instructor while the cadet pays for the fuel.
“One of the big things we do is we put people up in airplanes. So I’m 17 and I’m not a pilot, but I’ve flown,” Cadet Captain Devon Keeter said.
Keeter became a cadet because of his interest in aircraft.
“Five-and-a-half years ago I was talking with my dad and said I want to be an aerospace engineer, essentially. And he said well, you need join Civil Air Patrol. So I joined and here I am. I’ve come a long way and it’s been a journey,” Keeter said.
The cadet programming is for those between the ages of 12 and 18. Anyone who joins before age 18 can remain in the program until age 21.
“We have senior members to oversee the program but the idea is that it’s cadet run. We focus a lot on character development and leadership training, and it also plays a lot into the other two missions. There are cadets in the air and on the ground,” Keeter said.
To become a member of the squad, those interested must attend three Civil Air Patrol meetings before submitting an application. Meetings are every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field.
“We want to make sure it’s a good fit for them. We don’t want to force anything on anybody,” Jones said.
For more information visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.