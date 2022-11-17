'A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage' comes to Reynolds Performance Hall

The production has sold over 300,000 tickets over the past few holiday seasons.

 Submitted photo

The national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will bring the Peanuts’ timeless holiday special to life on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall, the venue announced in a news release on Wednesday.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang together as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas. The production features many of the beloved scenes from the original animated special and includes songs from the unforgettable musical score in a tribute to the legendary composer Vince Guaraldi.

