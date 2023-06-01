A feline's early days of shelter life

Miss Patty Peaches is a tri-color, 6-toed domestic shorthair feline. She was adopted nine months ago after spending two weeks at the shelter.

 Anne Dayer / Submitted photo

Editor’s note: This is the second in the Log Cabin Democrat’s monthly series about feline life at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) on Highway 64, just west of Hogan lane.

When a rescue feline arrives at Conway’s animal shelter, it is immediately weighed and given a distemper shot. Within its first five days at the shelter, it begins a three-day deworming process that may extend into days six and seven.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.