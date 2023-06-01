A feline's early days of shelter life

Editor’s note: This is the second in the Log Cabin Democrat’s monthly series about feline life at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) on Highway 64, just west of Hogan lane.
When a rescue feline arrives at Conway’s animal shelter, it is immediately weighed and given a distemper shot. Within its first five days at the shelter, it begins a three-day deworming process that may extend into days six and seven.
If it has not been surrendered by its owner, it typically spends a minimum of five days at the shelter, to give its owner a chance to claim it. After five days, it receives a rabies shot.
“In addition to being weighed and receiving shots, feline arrivals are evaluated for wounds and the presence of fleas and ticks,” CAWU Director Shona Osborne said. “Wounds are treated, and anti-flea and tick medicine is administered as necessary.”
The evaluation process also includes checking for a beneath-the-skin identification chip, testing for leukemia and FIV, identifying gender, estimating age and determining reproductive potential. During the five-day waiting period, staff members also note anxiety level, aggressiveness toward humans and reactions to other felines.
After five days, the CAWU neuters or spays any potentially adoptable feline that needs it. If a rescue feline is anxious or is aggressive toward humans or other felines, staff members and volunteers work to change its demeanor through daily nonthreatening contact.
If this process succeeds where humans are concerned but does not reduce fear or aggression toward other felines, it’s recommended to potential adopters that they not have other cats at home.
Overall, after thorough evaluation and any necessary treatment, friendly CAWU felines are ready for new homes.
