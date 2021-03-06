Pamela Laird of Springhill has launched a business venture that offers a little bit of country close to the city.
Pamela’s Homestead Ranch has something for anyone who wants to learn about homesteading and consuming good, fresh foods. At the Ranch, one can purchase items such as fresh milk, butter, eggs, cheese and biscuits, and visit with her menagerie of farm animals.
“Our primary focus will be on teaching where your food comes from and how it’s made,” Laird said. “This will be done through classes and ‘feed the animals’ tours on the ranch for the public.”
Recent posts on her Facebook page showed that she has already offered cheese-making and biscuit-making classes.
A secondary focus will be a Ranch Store that is currently in the start-up phase. Visitors to the Ranch Store will be able to purchase
“Farmers Market-type food items and Homesteading Mercantile items,” she said. Her dream for the store is for it to have a “1900s setting to bring back the person-to-person shopping, knowing your neighbors and putting the family atmosphere back into Ol’ Country Store. This would allow for the at-home experience feel that is almost non-existent in today’s shopping markets.”
Pamela’s family is also involved in the business, at least in naming parts of the ranch.
“The Red Barn will be the shopping center that will have the name K-Bug Store (for my granddaughter that wanted the store and makes the biscuits at 4 years old). The catchy song will be ‘Come on down to the K-Bug store. We have milk, biscuits and more’. This is our family’s way of giving back to the public and true to the Ranch family feel of things.”
Pamela’s Homestead Ranch is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Pre-orders are accepted over the weekend. The Ranch is located at 64 West Cadron Ridge Road. The phone number is 501-908-9435.
Willow Roots Learning Center
Two Conway mom friends – Gracie Hardy and Amber Neighbors – are in the process of opening a private school called Willow Roots Learning Center.
Hardy said the school “will be a non-traditional school that is project based and curiosity driven. No standardized tests, and much more nature based.”
According to its website at willowroots learningcenter.org, the mission of the school “is to cultivate a safe community of inspired learners through a curiosity-driven and project-based learning approach. Our focus is to inspire our children to acknowledge and embrace their self-worth and to empower students to become responsible citizens, creative and critical thinkers, while nurturing empathy and emotional intelligence. We’re also committed to inspiring a life-long dedication to environmental stewardship. In our natural learning environments, our students learn the connection of all life and how our actions influence the world around us.”
Hardy said the ladies are currently running an Indiegogo campaign, and will be looking for a space starting in May.
For more information, visit their Indiegogo page at https://www.indiego go.com/projects/willow-roots -learning-center#/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ willowrootslearningcenter.
