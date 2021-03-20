Back in late 2019, the Governor’s Office announced that Structurlam – a Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer – planned to open its first U.S. plant in the former Nucor facility in Conway. This month, it looks like the company is beginning its hiring process.
“With the construction of our new facility in Conway, Arkansas, under way, we are in search of exceptional talent to fulfill some key roles at Structurlam’s first US plant,” the company’s website says. Structurlam is currently advertising for several positions, including a production supervisor, safety manager, and production scheduler. For more information about the jobs being offered at Structurlam, visit its website at https://www.structurlam.com/careers/job-postings.
“We share your excitement in our new facility and want to thank you for your interest and patience as we work through the review process. In anticipation of a large volume of applications, we kindly ask that you refrain from applying until you see a job posting for a specific role you are interested in,” the website continues. “We expect the first stage of reviews to take about a month. Please do not take our silence as anything other than us taking the time to carefully deliberate the tremendous amount of applications we receive.”
As the Log Cabin Democrat previously reported, Structurlam officials said in 2019 that the company would invest $90 million to buy, renovate and equip the former steel plant at 1800 Sturgis Road, which is set to open in mid-2021. An estimated 130 jobs were projected at that time for the Conway facility, which will source softwood lumber from Arkansas-grown Southern Pine trees.
Structurlam reportedly selected Conway for its proximity to 19 million acres of sustainable forestland that covers more than half of the state’s total land area, company officials said in a news release. Mass timber is a category of building construction featuring structural laminated wood components for walls, roofs, floors, beams and columns.
Pet store expands
Hometown Pet Supplies in Greenbrier recently announced an expansion to its training offerings.
The store, which has been open since Dec. 7, 2019, has “expanded our most popular service – dog obedience training – and added a private building behind the store to host classes and private lessons with Peggy Thomas.” Thomas is certified by the American Kennel Club, and has more than 30 years’ of experience with show quality training.
For more information about the multiple levels of training that are provided, you may contact the pet store through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hometownpetsupplies/ or by phone at 501-581-0281.
The store is located at 294 South Broadview in Greenbrier, and offers a variety of supplies for families with small animal pets, drop-off dog baths and canine basic obedience. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.