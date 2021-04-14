SalScilla Farms in Mayflower recently added a Cafe’ that includes “brunch and lunch” options on the weekend.
The Farm, located at 845 Lollie Road, is a 50-acre market farm in the heart of the old Lollie Plantation. SalScilla Farms is a first-generation farm, specializing in market produce and specialty lettuce and greens. Open officially since 2013, the owners, Tim and Judith Allen, have been adding offerings and infrastructure along the way.
“Our customers grew to love the option of picking up home-cooked food straight from the farm and often requested to just ‘eat at the farm’. So the Patio was envisioned and over the winter we built it. We now have an outside patio that seats 35 people comfortably, and optional picnic tables as well,” said Judith Allen. “All of our food is made in our Cafe’ and always features vegetables we grew for a true farm-to-fork experience. You won’t find big freezers at SalScilla; we choose to cook quality over quantity with the freshest food possible.”
A large event is coming up this weekend at the Farm. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, a huge plant sale and Italian Picnic is planned. The menu includes a choice of sandwiches, vegetarian quiche, spinach and mushroom risotto, or a deluxe charcuterie board. Home-churned ice cream with fresh ingredients and zero preservatives will also be available.
“You can buy a picnic box – featuring @BMB Creations breads – and eat on the patio, or in the peach orchard or just take it with you,” Judith said. Tickets for entry to the sale can be found on the farm website at salscillafarms.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sal ScillaFarms/ under the Events tab. The tickets are $5 and include time to shop for plants and then choose from the brunch/lunch options. The $5 entry fee can be used toward your purchase of plants or food.
“We have more than 50 varieties of beautiful flowers and vegetable plants, and more than 20 years in the landscape business. Customers are able to actually bring out their pots, or pictures of the areas they want to plant, and we will help them select just the right plants they need. All of our plants were raised by us, on our farm, in this grow zone, so you can feel confident in the plants you buy.”
The Allens farm 12 months out of the year with a variety of techniques: “hydroponically, in raised beds, traditional and on our high tunnels which protects the quality of our food.” The Farm also includes an onsite farmer’s market, where customers can “come out have a muffin and coffee or a full lunch and pick up their fresh produce and eggs, as well as lunch for the week,” Judith added.
The Farm is named for Sally Allen and Priscilla Gentry, two matriarchs of the family. “We are honored to serve the community and provide a place to just decompress and relax, and enjoy life for a while.”
SalScilla Farms can also be found at the Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Craft Market at 718 Parkway, from May 9 through Oct. 30. “We help manage that market and are very excited that we will have close to 50 vendors there this year – it will be fantastic.”
Downtown Dollop News
Last week’s Downtown Dollop newsletter from the Conway Downtown Partnership had a couple of good snippets of business news.
First, it was reported that a new women’s boutique will be opening soon. Jaded will be located at 1116 Oak St., the former location of Branch Out Conway. More information about the store can be found on their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/shoppejaded.
The Downtown Dollop also announced that “a new concept will be opening in Downtown Conway in a couple of months. Hatchet House BBQ has leased the former Fat Daddy’s location at 1004 Oak St. Hatchet House BBQ will be the first ax throwing venue in Downtown Conway and we are excited to welcome them to the neighborhood.”
A quick trip driving past the location shows that renovations are under way for the new venture, which is being touted as Texas barbecue, bar, live music and axe throwing. You can also check out some photos on Hatchet House’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hatchet housebbque. The page is also advertising for employees: everything from bartenders to cooks to axe coaches.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 1250 E. Dave Ward Drive opened this past weekend, and business was booming – especially since they were offering free car washes to the first 2,500 cars. In fact, traffic was backed up around the building and out onto the street the two times this reporter drove by the site.
A grand opening will be held Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17. Events will include giveaways, car wash deals “and even some surprises.” A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be held at noon Thursday; Giveaway Day is planned for Friday; and Non Profit Day is planned on Saturday. Check out the Event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tommys ExpressConwayAR129
Tommy’s describes itself as “your next-level neighborhood car wash. Tommy’s Express offers safe, fast, and affordable exterior car wash services. Head our way for an industry-leading experience and free vacuums and mat washers.”
Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.