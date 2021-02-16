YGFBFKitchen of Conway
YGFBFKitchen of Conway is moving to a new, larger location with an opening date of March 15.
“Our new location will be the old Oak Street Bistro at 800 4th Ave. in Conway. We are so excited for the larger space – larger kitchen – and patio!,” said owner MaryAnn Leon.
The restaurant, which specializes in Southern comfort food, opened at 812 Chestnut St. on June 15, 2020, after a couple of years doing pop up caterings. “We opened right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic – and we weren’t quite sure how we would do especially during these difficult times. Since we opened our doors, we have been so blessed for customers to come out and purchase our food!”
MaryAnn said her customers have referred her business for large catering and special event jobs over the years. “Once we started doing more and more events – guests would request we do more and more pop up caterings, so we decided to purchase a food truck. We opened our first food truck here in Conway in June 2019, and our fan base quickly grew.”
A decision to open a brick and mortar location came due to a conversation with officials at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce about some food truck events. “One of the members suggested I start a restaurant. I shuddered at the fact of opening a restaurant because I was concerned about all the overhead – plus I didn’t think I had it in me to actually run a restaurant. Kim (Williams) at the Downtown Partnership introduced me to a couple of building owners downtown, and I chose the 812 location!”
Temporary hours for YGFBFKitchen are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information about the restaurant, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YourGirlfriendBestFriend Kitchen or https://www. ygfbfkitchen.com/.
“I just want to tell all of our supporters that we appreciate each and every bit of the support and we hope to continue to serve the Conway community for years to come!,” MaryAnn added.
Stu’s Clean Cookin’
Stu’s Clean Cookin’ has confirmed they have plans to come to Conway and Little Rock this year. A search for a location is under way. “We are definitely coming and looking forward to serving the community,” said Stuart Rowland, owner.
Stu’s Clean Cookin’ offers a variety of frozen meals that are focused on clean eating, including a “fuel” menu and a “fun” menu. The offerings include some dairy free, gluten free and low carb options. The business currently has six locations in northwest Arkansas.
Rowland said he started his fitness journey at age 30 on Nov. 1, 2013, after doctors told him he would have back pain for the rest of his life. Determined to get healthy, he walked into Crossfit in Van Buren with a BMI of over 30 and weighing about 295 pounds. “By the time the soreness (from Crossfit) wore off, my back pain had nearly disappeared and I had lost 20 pounds,” he said.
But the weight loss stopped. “I continued lifting but never could get my weight below 270 pounds. My problem was that I was eating like a power lifter, hoarding everything I thought I needed, but not really having a firm grasp on what food did to my body.” He started an educational journey to learn about food, especially processed items. “It seemed like it was overnight that I lost 50 pounds. That’s when I made the connection that you can’t out train a bad diet.”
A couple of key notes about the Clean Cookin’ Meal Prep meals: “almost all of them are gluten free, I very seldom use dairy, I try to get organic as often as I can, and I cook pretty much everything from its base ingredients. I also try to only buy local, if I can. My belief is that if you use the best parts your product will stand out. My ultimate goal is to prove to people that healthy food doesn’t have to be expensive.”
For more information about Stu’s Clean Cookin’, check out their website at cleancookin.com/ or Facebook at www.facebook.com/CleanCookin.
Simply Sweet Kids
Simply Sweet Kids at 913 Front St. in Conway is launching a website in the next couple of weeks to allow for “a great shopping experience for anyone at any time.”
The children’s clothing and gift boutique has been brick and mortar since 2014. For more information about the store and its upcoming online shopping options, visit www. facebook.com/simply sweetkidsconway.
