One of Conway’s unique businesses – the Blue Barn Bakery – is moving soon to a new location on Chestnut Street.
Currently sharing space in a storefront at 1205 Front St., the bakery will begin operations sometime in April at 812 Chestnut St. This building, owned by local real estate agent Emily Walter, is soon to be the former location of YGFBF restaurant.
Blue Barn Bakery is a Keto bakery specializing in gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and grain-free products. They also have vegan options available, and are willing to work with customers who have a variety of food allergies.
“We started the bakery because we have a passion for wellness and noticed there weren’t many food options in our community for people with different dietary preferences or allergies. We started selling at the farmer’s market many years ago, and in 2020, we moved into a shared storefront,” said mother-daughter co-founders Laura and Courtney Holloway.
A larger amount of space is a main reason for the bakery’s move, along with the ability to offer more things that promote a healthy lifestyle.
“We are moving to a different building that will allow us to have a better kitchen space in order to increase production of both baked goods and meals, and it will have more retail space for products that will support a wellness lifestyle. Everything we make is free of gluten, grains, and refined sugar, but we are more than just Keto! We’ll also be able to offer more coffee and teas.”
The folks at the bakery are also certified holistic health coaches, and hope to be able to do more coaching after settling into their new location.
Once YGFBF is out of the building – which they expect to be next week – they will have some remodeling to do.
“We are trying to work it out where we are always in one place or the other until the final move over,” they said.
Blue Barn Bakery’s Facebook page is very active, and keeps its customer apprised of current offerings.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/bluebarnbakery or https://www.thebluebarn bakery.com. The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Coming Soon?
A sign on the former New China building on Harkrider Street suggests that a Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar may be occupying the location at some point in the future. An email and Facebook message sent to the corporate offices yielded no response.
A search of the internet for a business of the same name with the same logo as is on the “coming soon” sign shows it is a chain restaurant with more than six locations in the U.S., including in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.
The chain’s website touts itself as offering “a wide variety of menu options including mussels, scallops, signature wings and daily specials ranging from colossal shrimp or lobster tail to Alaskan king crab legs.”
One can check out the restaurant’s menu at https://redhookseafood.com.
