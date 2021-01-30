Texas Roadhouse has an early Valentine’s gift for Conway and Faulkner County — the opening date for the steak restaurant is Monday, Feb. 8.
Sara Shumake, a marketing coach for Texas Roadhouse, said construction is “moving along” at the site at 650 S. Amity Road.
“The interior looks great and we are excited to be serving made-from-scratch food to the community soon! There’s still work to be done in the parking lot, but as long as the weather cooperates, everything should be ready for our planned opening date,” she added.
Sara said there is a lot of demand for Texas Roadhouse-style food, which includes hand-cut steaks, ribs, and some reportedly legendary fresh-baked rolls.
“People in Arkansas love a great steak. With a number of locations in Arkansas already, there’s been a lot of demand in this market.”
At Texas Roadhouse, guests can either dine-in or order To-Go at texasroadhouse.com or through the Texas Roadhouse mobile app that can be downloaded to your phone. On the app, you can even add your name to the waitlist to be seated in the restaurant.
“We are following the Covid guidelines to keep our guests and team members safe. In addition, we have enhanced the frequency and scope of our sanitizing procedures to maintain our already high standards.”
Texas Roadhouse in Conway will continue the company’s history of supporting non-profits in the community. A recent post on the local restaurant’s Facebook page featured a shout out for photos to be placed on a local Heroes wall in the new building.
The post read: “If you or someone you know would like to be featured on the local Hero wall please swing by and drop off a 4X6 or 5X7 picture in a black or brown frame. It can be past or present so feel free to bring a framed photo our way.”
The Conway Ministry Center will initially benefit from Texas Roadhouse’s community support here in Faulkner County.
“Prior to opening, we will host invitation-only pre-opening events and raise money for the Conway Ministry Center. The fundraisers are not open to the public, but media is welcome,” Shumake said.
Marcos Martinez, who is the local owner-operator, adds: “Being a strong community partner is important to us, so as part of our opening, we will host fundraisers for Conway Ministry Center, a non-profit organization that helps those in need through resources such as food, shelter, hygiene, and more. We are proud to partner with them and support this mission.”
For more information about Texas Roadhouse, check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/texasroadhouseConwayAR/ or the website at https://www.texasroadhouse.com/.
Other business updates:
• The Conway Downtown Dollop newsletter reports that Kindred Mercantile — a boutique store — opened its doors right before Christmas “and is loving Downtown Conway! The owner is Mirinda Davis and she is so excited to stock the store with merchandise from local makers.” Kindred Mercantile is at 1120 Oak St. According to the business’ Facebook page, “Kindred means Family and we have the whole family involved.” Customers are invited to the new storefront location or to shop online at www.shopkindredmercantile.com.
• Conway also has a new food truck! Mackey's Catfish will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1565 E. Oak St. (east of Interstate 40 near East German Lane). Their first day of operation was Jan. 22. Owner Natalie Oswald said they serve catfish, chicken, fries, coleslaw and the "best hush puppies ever." Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mackeys-Catfish-of-Conway-AR-101943778522437/. In addition to chicken and catfish, other food items you’ll see featured on their page include banana pudding and green tomato relish.
• Next time: if you’re looking forward to eating a tasty sub sandwich, get ready! Official word from the company is that Jersey Mike’s on Oak Street will be opening soon. More on that later.
