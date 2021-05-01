One of Faulkner County’s great coffee shops is once again expanding. THINK Coffee recently announced plans to open a location in Greenbrier.
Owners John and Jo Keith first opened locations in Conway: the first at 2125 Harkrider St. and the second at 2751 Dave Ward Drive. In 2017 they branched out with a location at 1044 Main St. in Vilonia. They “hope to hit the ground running at the end of summer” with the Greenbrier location.
THINK stands for Therapy IN a Kup, and the business gives 10 percent of profits to local charities. In 2021, the give back goal is to hit $20,000. The three core values of THINK Coffee are Charity, Service, and Speed.
For more information about THINK, visit their website at www.thinkdrivethru.com/, or check them out on Facebook. Online ordering is available on the website.
A unique floral solution
If you’re looking for a truly different floral design option for a wedding, Evergreen Bride in Conway is worth checking out.
Naomi Studer, CEO and owner, calls the shop “Conway’s newest and most unique solution for wedding florals. We create stunning bridal arrangements using exclusively wooden flowers, paired with either real preserved or premium faux, filler and greenery. Our flowers are the ultimate stress-free and most coveted alternative to fresh florals, and they last a lifetime.”
Like many businesses, Evergreen Bride started in the owner’s home. “We first moved the growing business into our very first local studio in west Conway this past February, and have since grown our staff to five full-time team members and two part-time. We believe in the 3 P’s of business – People, Process, and Product – and in the art of constant improvement. The commitment to these non-negotiable business principles is really, in this RN-turned-business owner’s opinion, the secret to our rapid growth over the last year – in spite of a worldwide pandemic that radically shook the wedding industry.”
Evergreen Bride has served several thousand brides across the U.S., Canada and Europe, and “we are extremely excited to bring the love for wooden flowers to our local Conway community,” Naomi said.
For more information, check out their website at www.evergreenbride.com/ or Facebook at www.facebook.com/EvergreenBrideFlorals.
Goodbye and Hello
A Facebook announcement a few days ago left fans of the LeanFeast meal prep restaurant in Conway very sad. The business announced that were closing on April 30 the location at 1220 Old Morrilton Highway.
The tail end of the announcement contained some good news, however. “Coming this summer we will be reopening as Ol’ Bart Southern Eats. Check out Ol’ Bart on Instagram and Facebook for more updates!”
Lean Feast is a business that offers “clean food specializing in prepared meals to fit all diets and nutrition restrictions.” LeanFest opened in Conway in 2019 and later brought its headquarters to Conway in 2020. They have locations across the U.S.
As for Ol’ Bart Southern Eats, their Facebook page described the business thusly: “Ol’ Bart Southern Eats was founded from a passion for the outdoors, and the memories created while sharing camp with family and friends. We cater events around the country and create bonds between people and places with simple delicious food.”
The Ol’ Bart kitchen has traditionally been mobile, working out of Greenbrier, and “can usually be anywhere it needs to be within a day’s drive. We utilize commercially available, locally sourced, and wild game products to create meals that people remember.” The foods featured on their website range from meats (pork belly burnt ends) to vegetables (balsamic glazed tomatoes) to some yummy looking desserts (Texas whiskey bread pudding).
For more information, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/olbartlikes or the website at www.olbartsoutherneats.com.
Family Dollar Opening in Mayflower
Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, recently announced plans to open a location at 652 Highway 365 in Mayflower.
“In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 1,” according to a press release from the company.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
The press release also announced that a store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
