It’s nearly time for Faulkner County residents to enjoy a Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich.
According to Danny Jarvis, Jersey Mike’s regional director, the Conway location is scheduled to open Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1120 East Oak St., in spite of a slight construction delay early on. Jarvis said the restaurant was basically built from the ground up, with just one wall on the side of the Coldstone Creamery next door and a gravel lot.
Jersey Mike’s is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, according to a news release.
“Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers a Sub Above, serving authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956.”
So what makes Jersey Mike’s unique? The freshness of the food.
“We carefully consider every aspect of what we do – every slice, every sandwich, every store – we provide our customers with sustenance and substance, too.”
Menu items include cold and hot subs, kid’s meals, tasty sides and desserts. There are a couple of gluten-free options, including Udi’s bread and cookies.
Jarvis said Conway residents have been calling the restaurant in Benton daily, asking when the Conway location will be open.
“One post on Facebook that Jersey Mike’s was coming to Conway, and the comments were insane,” he added.
When asked why the restaurant chain would want to open a new location during a pandemic, Jarvis was grateful to the Jersey Mike’s fans across the country, as they always support the brand.
“That’s what’s great about Jersey Mike’s – once Covid began, our sales actually went up. We have such community involvement and such a following.”
As for community involvement in Conway, the local store has toured the Boys and Girls Club, and there will be a number of events scheduled to help raise funds to pay the monthly tuition for club members who might need some assistance with the dues. Jarvis said they have been raising about $200 per month at the Benton store for tuition.
Jarvis emphasized the upbeat atmosphere of coming into a Jersey Mike’s location.
“We’re really outgoing at Jersey Mike’s. It’s a different attitude,” he said.
Greg Ponte is the Conway franchise owner.
Garage Experts of Central Arkansas
Mark Powers and Travis Parsley have opened a business that is new to Conway – Garage Experts of Central Arkansas. The business, which opened on Jan. 4, is an epoxy floor coating, cabinet and organization company.
“We are a franchise new to Arkansas. Even though the corporate company has been around for 30 years, there were no epoxy experts in our community, or even central Arkansas,” Powers said. “After doing considerable homework, and obtaining the multiple certifications, we opened our doors to the community.”
Powers said he and Parsley have both lived in Conway for more than 20 years. “Travis is raising his family and I have raised my family in our wonderful community,” he added.
According to the website (www.garageexperts.com/location/central-arkansas) the men “wanted to open and operate a business that supports their local community and is supported by the local community. Our goal is to not only grow our business, but more importantly, grow, develop and give back to our local community. As local owners of the business, you will never have to call an 800 number for service. You will always be working with someone who lives around the corner and genuinely wants to help.”
Services provided include enhancements in your home, business or school. These could include a beautiful floor coating, 3-D rendered designed European-style cabinets, slat wall storage or industrial strength overhead storage solutions. Whatever the project, “you will have a home-town, factory certified specialist working with you from concept through completion,” the website says.
For more information, check out the website or call 501-510-8010.
Raising Cane’s
An inquiry to the corporate offices of Raising Cane’s did not bear much fruit as to the future opening of the fast-food, chicken fingers restaurant on Oak Street in Conway. The email response said, “ … possible changes in construction schedules and other factors could affect the scheduled opening date. Therefore, we are unable to provide an exact opening date.” We’ll keep checking back.
Laddie Daddy’s Hillbilly Kitchen
This Greenbrier restaurant that specializes in “good country food with a gourmet flair,” has announced on Facebook that the restaurant will close at the end of February. However, this hopefully won’t be the last of the folks at Laddie Daddy’s – plans are for the creation of “a bakery on wheels” in the form of a cookie and sweet treats wagon at some point in the future.
