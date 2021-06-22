Grow Girl Succulents
One of Conway’s newest businesses, Grow Girl Succulents, is a truly unique place to create a beautiful plant for your home.
Located at 603 Harkrider St., Grow Girl Succulents is an interactive planting boutique. It is owned and operated by Jamie Loynachan and her 14-year-old daughter Libby. They also have help from 8-year-old daughter Annabelle, “who is excited to tell you all about planting.”
“Put simply, Grow Girl Succulents is a Build A Bear, but with succulents,” said Jamie. “You will find a wide variety of pots ranging from $8 to $45. The succulents start at $3.80 up to $11. Once you pick your plants and your pot, you enter the planting room, where a planting expert will direct you in building your creation. Finally, you can top it off with sand, rocks, or glass. A simple pot and succulent will cost about $12. All guests are offered free cucumber water or fruit punch as an extra touch.”
The idea for Grow Girl Succulents came to fruition last year during Covid, when the Loynachan children took a year off from St. Joseph to homeschool. “Libby’s dad, Todd Loynachan, decided to add to her curriculum by having her come up with a business plan. He had no idea her plan would quickly become a reality. Libby’s grandpa, Larry Freyaldenhoven, is the owner of and has been a part of Freyaldenhoven’s Greenhouse for more than 50 years. Grandpa helped to source and grow the succulents. Mom, Jamie, worked to choose pots everyone would love, as well as other fun gift items for the store. It was a family effort as the store space was worked on and renovated over the past three months.”
Grow Girl Succulents is also available for birthday parties and group events. Their regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sweets in Mayflower
The city of Mayflower is now home to a new bakery. Kassi’s Cookies is a small, Christian-owned retail bakery located on Highway 365 in the middle of downtown Mayflower. The owners are Kaleb and Kassi Posey, and the store opened in October of 2020.
“We offer a wide variety of cookies, brownies, cupcakes and more,” said Kaleb. “We also serve gourmet coffees and flavored drinks. Our crowd favorite is our homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies available every Wednesday. We believe that by creating quality products using quality ingredients, we can help bake your day sweeter every day!”
The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, check out their website at https://www.kassiscookies.com/, or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kassiscookies.
Jobs, Part One
If you are looking for a job in the restaurant industry, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is now hiring. According to a press release from the corporate office, the Conway restaurant -- scheduled to open in July – “is looking for over 80 Crewmembers to serve quality chicken finger meals to the Conway Community.”
“We are thrilled about our new location in the ‘City of Colleges,’ and have no doubt that there will be great candidates looking for an awesome new job,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Jason Galland. “We can’t wait to add exceptional individuals to our Crew and start sharing our ONE LOVE with Conway ‘Caniacs’ next month.”
Candidates interested in various positions at the new Conway restaurant should apply at WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants will be contacted to set up an interview after applying. A temporary hiring center is located at the Comfort Suites at 705 Museum Road through July 12.
The new Raising Cane’s location will be at 916 E. Oak St., will feature Raising Cane’s enhanced restaurant design, and will be the eighth location in Arkansas.
Jobs, Part Two
Rumors of an Aldi store coming to Conway were fueled recently by apparent job listings appearing on a couple of job search sites. An email to the Aldi corporate office came back with this response: “At this time, we do not have any information to share about a potential ALDI store opening in Conway, Arkansas.” A search of the job openings on the official ALDI website showed no jobs in Conway, but there were several throughout the state at current stores. We’ll keep checking back with the ALDI folks just in case something comes to fruition.
