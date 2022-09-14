The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission approved of funding for the City of Hope Outreach’s (CoHO) fall carnival on Monday.
Tara King, the engagement director at CoHO, a local nonprofit in Conway, spoke before the commission asking for $2,500 of funding for the carnival.
Of the $2,500 requested, $1,500 of that will go toward renting out a hot air balloon that will come to Conway to offer free tethered rides to kids for the duration of the carnival. The rest of the money will go toward advertising, food trucks and event planning such as outside entertainment.
King said that the nonprofit hopes it can be able to not only reach the communities it primarily serves but to make the carnival a a city-wide event.
“I know COVID has hit morale and has hit people over the last two year,” she said on Monday at the commission meeting. “We haven’t been able to reach the community like we want to and like we need to.”
The A&P Commission approved the requested $2,500 of funding for the fall carnival by an unanimous vote.
CoHO’s fall carnival will take place on Oct. 29 and will be free and open to the public.
