The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission met on Monday evening and approved funding for the Battle for the Rock Wrestling Tournament that will be held in Conway on Jan. 21, 2023.

Pat Smith, who runs the event and another wrestling tournament out of Little Rock each year, held the event in Conway last year at the Conway Event Center and says that the event is the largest youth tournament in the state.

