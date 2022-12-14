The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission met on Monday evening and approved funding for the Battle for the Rock Wrestling Tournament that will be held in Conway on Jan. 21, 2023.
Pat Smith, who runs the event and another wrestling tournament out of Little Rock each year, held the event in Conway last year at the Conway Event Center and says that the event is the largest youth tournament in the state.
“It just keeps growing every year,” Smith said. “The sport of wrestling in our state keeps growing every year. Our numbers have exploded at all of our tournaments so I don’t see this slowing down at all.”
Last year, Smith requested $1,700 from the Commission and had 625 kids attend the wrestling match in Conway. They came from 12 different states including Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee.
On Monday, Smith requested $2,000 from the Commission and said that he is expecting to “smash” the record from the previous year, estimating that the tournament will bring in “well over” 700 kids and maybe even around 800.
However, due to being late to send in an application for funding, Smith’s $2,000 request was denied by the commission, but due to the January sales being “soft,” the Commission did end up approving a lower $1,500 to fund the wrestling tournament. Smith said that he is already paying about $9,000 out of pocket for the event.
The Battle for the Rock Wrestling Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conway Event Center.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
