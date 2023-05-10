The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission approved funding for an annual market at The Village at Hendrix at the group’s meeting on Monday.
The market is named the “Village at Hendrix Market” instead of a traditional farmers market in order to bring in other types of vendors, such as antique markets, for future events.
Gloria Cheshier, who lives in The Village at Hendrix, came before the commission on Monday to request $1,000 for funding for the market in order to bring new life to her neighborhood.
“A group of us volunteers got together and said we need to put the liveliness back in our neighborhood and draw attention to The Village at Hendrix again,” Cheshier said.
In 2022, The Village at Hendrix partnered with the Downtown Conway Market and put on three different farmers markets in the village which were a success. This year, the market is being sponsored by Hendrix College.
The Village at Hendrix Market will occur in the evenings on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning May 31.
The current dates planned for the market after the start date are June 14 and June 28. The market will skip the July and August months due to the heat, but it will return in the fall.
The market will be located at the Village Green, the space between Purple Cow and ZAZA, and will also include live bands and a children’s space.
The Advertising and Promotions Commission approved the the $1,000 funding for the market.
Commissioners also approved a request for a Downtown Conway Street Session.
This session will be a day of street performances on June 10 in front of various murals in order to promote local musicians, as well as the street art and murals throughout Conway.
The goal of the event is to not only tell how people can help promote the art in Conway, but also to tell the history of Conway’s arts culture in downtown. Commissioners approved $2,500 for the event.
Commissioners were also told Monday that A&P permits had been issued for 11 different restaurants since their previous meeting. Permits granted included Insomnia Cookies and The Rogue Roundabout.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
