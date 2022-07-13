The Conway Advertising & Promotion (A&P) Commission approved funds for a literacy event Arkansas PBS will be putting on later this year during its regular meeting Monday afternoon.
This Family Day event is an annual event put on my Arkansas PBS that is returning to Conway for the first time in more than half a decade.
“After a six-year absence, Arkansas PBS looks forward to resuming and reinvigorating this annual event to celebrate the communities we serve and engage community members,” Aaron Utley, corporate relations officer at Arkansas PBS, said.
The event will take place on Nov. 5 and is expected to bring 2,000-3,000 people to the area.
“It’s a free public event that encourages community spirit and early childhood learning through family fun and entertainment, educational activities and community service,” Utley said.
The theme this year is C for Community, which will have a literacy focus for the event.
The day will be filled with PBS costume characters as well as studios tours, a PBS pop-up shop, bounce houses, giveaways, prizes and more.
Local organizations will also be at the event to provide educational learning to the kids. Delta Dental is already signed on to provided dental health information and toothbrushes to the kids.
Free food will be provided with additional food available for purchase from local food trucks.
This Family Day event will also kick off PBS’s Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive to donate cold weather clothing for Arkansas families in need.
The A&P Commission unanimously approved a $5,000 grant to help fund the event.
