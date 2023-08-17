The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission approved a grant application to help fund the Arkansas Duck Derby at its regular meeting on Monday.
The Arkansas Duck Derby has become one of the premier hunting events in central Arkansas since its start in 2019 and has been growing ever since.
The money from the grant application would pay for marketing and advertising for the event. Megan Markham, the foundation relations manager for Conway Regional Health Foundation, told the commissioners on Monday that the foundation would take a full multimedia advertising approach, covering all of Arkansas.
The Conway Regional Health Foundation’s Duck Derby will start on Jan. 5, 2024, as teams of four will be randomly paired with landowners and experienced hosts from throughout the region within a two-hour radius of Conway.
These teams of four will be hunting all over the state of Arkansas on Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, they will bring their ducks to Conway and a winner will be announced.
A Derby Banquet will be held at the University of Central Arkansas’ HPER Center. The banquet will feature live and silent auctions, raffles, food, entertainment and more.
Markham said that more than 850 people attended the previous event and she predicted that more than 900 people will be in attendance for the 2024 edition.
Markham said the previous event generated about $500,000 in revenue for the foundation. Proceeds from the derby go toward funding for Conway Regional Health System.
Commissioners approved the grant application unanimously.
Commissioners also approved a request from the Downtown Partnership to modify the previously approved 2023 funding request to allow for the inclusion of murals.
A representative with the Downtown Partnership told the commissioners that the murals would be a new, interactive and longer-lasting form of advertising.
The Downtown Partnership is working with a local artist to get an estimate on the cost.
Commissioners approved the request unanimously.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
