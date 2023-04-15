The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission discussed nominations for new commissioners during a meeting on Monday.
Three current commissioners, Vice Chairman Esther McClellan, Jeremy Gardner and Danny Patel have requested to leave the AP Commission. Their terms will expire at the end of May. This leaves three open positions that need to be filled for the commission.
The Commission received six nominations in total, three for hotel/motel representatives and three restaurant representatives. McClellan and Gardner were restaurant representatives and Patel was a hotel representative which means the commission needed to approve two restaurant representatives and one hotel representative.
The one hotel representative approved at the Monday meeting was Melissa Britton, who is the director of operations for Conway Management which works with many hotels in Conway including the Holiday Inn Express.
Britton has applied for the commission twice before, and was approved by a unanimous vote.
Dustin Botsford, the owner of Kings Live Music, was nominated by commissioner Andy Hawkins and was approved to be one of the two restaurant representatives by an unanimous vote.
Hawkins said that Botsford would be a great addition to the A&P Commission due to him being a part of downtown area in Conway for 17 years.
Jose Castro, one of the general managers at Don Pepe’s Gourmet Burritos & Tacos, was the final restaurant representative approved for the commission.
Commissioner Shelia Isby was the most vocal supporter of Castro saying that having him on the commission would help with some issues commissioners have faced with communicating with the Hispanic community in Conway.
“I just think Jose will bring some diversity that this group does not have,” she said Monday.
Castro was approved by an unanimous vote. He and the other two accepted nominees will join the commission in June.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
