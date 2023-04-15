The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission discussed nominations for new commissioners during a meeting on Monday.

Three current commissioners, Vice Chairman Esther McClellan, Jeremy Gardner and Danny Patel have requested to leave the AP Commission. Their terms will expire at the end of May. This leaves three open positions that need to be filled for the commission.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

