The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission approved advertising funds for a solar eclipse event at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) during its regular meeting Monday.
The A&P Commission approved $10,000 to fund the event with the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium matching the amount with their eclipse planning grant, which matches one-to-one up to $20,000.
Engineering professor at UCA Will Slaton, who is also the chair of the Eclipse Planning Committee at UCA, said that he was primarily asking for funding for UCA branded eclipse glasses for the event.
“It’s potentially going to be a very large draw for the city and surrounding areas,” he said.
A university in a smaller town in Illinois that the UCA Eclipse Planning Committee talked to said that they saw 30,000-50,000 people that showed up to their eclipse events back in 2017 and they expect a similar draw in Conway for the upcoming eclipse.
“We’ve got plans for the weekend as well as the day of, so it can be a multi-day event,” Slaton said.
Slaton said that he has plans for some on-campus activities during the eclipse like a public art display and sympathy works as well as a planetarium show.
The total solar eclipse is expected to occur around 2 p.m. on April 8, 2024, going from Texarkana all the way up through Jonesboro, with Conway being right in the middle of the path.
The A&P Commission expects a lot of business in Conway during the eclipse, especially for hotel reservations.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.