The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission met Monday afternoon to discuss and plan events that are in the process of coming to Conway.
Executive Director of the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau Rachel Shaw said that she will be meeting with a group at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) to plan events for an eclipse coming over Conway in less than two years.
“Conway is right in the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse,” Shaw said.
Scientists have reported that the 2024 eclipse will occur on April 8 around 11 a.m. and Conway is expected to be right in the path of it.
“In other towns where this has happened, people traveled hundreds of miles to get to places that had the same visibility that we will have in Conway,” Shaw said.
Shaw said that there is a committee at UCA that is in the process of starting to put together some events for the day the eclipse comes to Conway and she hopes to get other government groups in Conway together to plan some as well.
Shaw also said on Monday that she is in the process of partnering with Arkansas.com to do a Lunch and Learn session to help teach local businesses on how to add their businesses to the website’s listings.
She said that the Lunch and Learn session will take place sometime in the middle of September and will be a two hour, free session with lunch provided by Arkansas.com.
Shaw said that these business listings on the website get a ton of traffic from tourists.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
