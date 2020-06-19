My dad was a man who loved God and his family. He was born Dec. 14, 1883, and died Aug. 20, 1965.
My dad (at 23) and my mother (at 15) were married July 21, 1907. The first of their nine children — six boys and three girls — was born in 1910. I was the youngest, born in 1935. Dad only had three or four years of school. He was a sheer crop farmer. He also worked at whatever he could for money for the family.
From 1907 to 1938 were really hard times for the family. They moved many, many times during that time.
When World War I started, Dad was married with children so he didn’t have to go. Two of his sons were in World War II, one son at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was not hurt. Another son on a ship was hurt bad, however he served 23 years in the Navy.
Dad always showed the family that God was first in our lives. He always went with us to church, not just sending us. Many times we went for miles in a wagon.
In my dad’s life, God was first, then family, then himself. Dad always showed love for the family. He worked to provide food, a place to live and clothes for us. He always showed us love and his love for God.
On July 15, 1965, Dad and Mother had their 58th anniversary. Dad became sick in August 1965. Me and my three girls were in Chicago when my brother Willie called me to come home. I drove to the hospital, arriving around 1 a.m. Aug. 20, 1965. I left the girls at the nurse’s station. Dad was talking with Mother and one son. We talked until a little after 2 a.m. He asked where the girls were, then took my hand.
“Son, I am at the end of my life. I have done the best I could for your mother and all you kids. I need you to take care of your mother.”
He then told me to take the girls to the house and put them to bed. Dad died about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20, 1965.
Even as he was dying, he was still trying to take care of his family. This is the love of my dad for his family. Through the years, we never had much but we knew we were loved. The Bible was read every night and a prayer said at bedtime and before a meal.
As long as I live I will never forget the last words Dad said to me. I have been able to provide for my family like my dad did for his, however, I know I will never be the man Dad was.
May God bless each person who reads this tribute to my dad. Happy Father’s Day to every dad.
