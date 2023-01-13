The Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators (AAEA) recognized Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Robyn Keene with the association’s 2023 Truett Goatcher School Business Administrator of the Year award at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. AAEA Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens spoke at the meeting and awarded Keene with the honor.

“This person is a mentor, has high integrity, they’re dedicated, respected, exceptional and irreplaceable,” Mertens said, reading the traits Keene’s nominators used to describe her in their letters of recommendation. “They provide service, they’re supportive, they’re ethical and they are described as being a true gem.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford



