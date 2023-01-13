The Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators (AAEA) recognized Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Robyn Keene with the association’s 2023 Truett Goatcher School Business Administrator of the Year award at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. AAEA Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens spoke at the meeting and awarded Keene with the honor.
“This person is a mentor, has high integrity, they’re dedicated, respected, exceptional and irreplaceable,” Mertens said, reading the traits Keene’s nominators used to describe her in their letters of recommendation. “They provide service, they’re supportive, they’re ethical and they are described as being a true gem.”
Noting that Keene is new to Conway, having started with the district in 2022, Mertens said she is “well-known and well-respected by school administrators across the state” for her work that has spanned “two decades in the area of school finance.”
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin Democrat about Keene on Tuesday, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum said the district is grateful for her.
“The district is very proud of Mrs. Keene and we are sincerely grateful for her service to our district,” Collum said. “We are very fortunate to have such an amazing CFO.”
In a news release issued by the AAEA on Tuesday, Collum said Keene’s work will impact the district for years to come.
“The impact the district will feel for the current year and future years is immeasurable,” Collum said, adding that Keene shows “integrity and commitment to always take care of the district and place student’s success as a priority in every decision.”
Before joining CPSD last year, Keene, who graduated from Hendrix College in 1990, worked for nearly 10 years at the AAEA as the association’s Director of Financial Services. Keene also worked 14 years as the Senior Bookkeeper for Benton School District. The impact she has left on the AAEA and one of its sub-organizations, the Arkansas Association of School Business Officials (AASBO), is significant, the news release read.
“Robyn has played an integral role in the development of the AASBO mentoring program,” the news release read. “Robyn has taught classes for AASBO as well as multiple other Arkansas [and regional] associations. Robyn was also instrumental in getting the AAEA [and] AASBO registered as a Continuing Professional Education sponsor by the National Association of State Boards of Accounting and the development and planning of the AAEA Computer Training Lab.”
In addition to Keene’s recognition, CPSD awarded Marguerite Vann Elementary School fourth grader Aubrianna Wallace with the district’s IMPACT student award on Tuesday. Marguerite Vann Principal Shanda New introduced Wallace, describing her as having “the best attitude in all that she does,” noting how she gets involved in class discussions and “loves school” so much that she is the first in her family to get up and get ready to leave the house for school every morning.
“When things get tough, she gets tougher,” New said. “Aubrianna simply does not give up. She will persevere on a math problem, learning a spelling rule or on another type of concept until she is satisfied she knows it. She is a hard worker, not afraid to ask questions if she doesn’t understand and she puts forth great effort every single day.”
It’s not just Wallace’s commitment in the classroom that made her an IMPACT award winner though, New said.
“She is a fair and consistent friend and a true leader in her friend group,” New said. “She loves to make everyone feel welcomed and included and you can often hear her giving her peers an encouraging word or some wise advice.”
In a final recognition on Tuesday in honor of January being School Board Appreciation Month, Ida Burns Elementary Principal Amy Howell and two students read letters of appreciation written by other students at the school to the board members. In the letters, students thanked the board members for “everything you have done for us and given us,” “the money we use for parties” and “safe schools,” among others.
“Conway is like an ant compared to Little Rock, but we have the best schools in Arkansas in my opinion,” one of the letters to the board members read. “A lot of people, including me, know how hard it is to care and supply every school in Conway, so thank you, Conway School Board.”
As part of the recognition, CPSD Family and Consumer Science Teacher Leslee Tell, as well as students from Conway High School’s (CHS) Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter, presented board members with personalized chef aprons and pizza kit boxes that included handmade pizza peels and fresh pizza dough created by CHS students.
Tuesday marked the return of the patrons comments portion of the school board meeting. Four speakers signed up to present to board members ahead of the meeting and per new district policies regarding patrons comments, each speaker had three minutes to present to the board.
Three of the speakers discussed their concerns about the performance of some of the district’s schools in the latest report cards released by the Arkansas Department of Education earlier this month. The data in the report cards was collected in the 2021-22 school year and rates seven district schools with a “C” rating, while one school has a “D” rating.
“We have schools that score as low as 35 percent proficiency in math, 24 percent proficiency in science and 19 percent proficiency in english,” the first speaker, Linda Tyler, said. “How are we helping those schools? What are we putting in place to change the outcome?”
Later in her remarks, Tyler told the board members to “forget your social ideologies and remember [that] he who opens a school door closes a prison.”
Another speaker, Rachel McFatter, said she is upset about the report card results.
“You need to pay attention to the people that you are responsible for, the students,” McFatter said. “They need to be No. 1, not your social agenda.”
A third speaker, Rev. Greg Warren of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, said he has observed “deepening division” for “several months” regarding CPSD and the community, saying that important data points regarding school performance have been lost in that division.
“This adds to other concerning data about our downward movement in ACT scores, a decline in AP participation and the college-going intentions [of students] that are actually decreasing below 50 percent,” Warren said. “Is this what we expect in the ‘City of Colleges?’ I don’t think so.
Warren then asked board members why school performance isn’t “the focus of every meeting,” referencing the board’s previous work on the bathroom policy and banning certain books.
Two board members, David Naylor and Linda Hargis, responded to the patrons’ remarks on the district’s latest report card and school performance.
Naylor said “the [academic] scores need to be better” at the district’s schools and referenced the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts as a challenge.
“I agree with you that these scores are not where we want to be [and] they’ve been down for several years,” Naylor said. “I would say that, again, not passing the buck, these scores are last year’s scores that we’re looking at. All of us know that [the data was collected] coming out of COVID and we agree that these scores need to be better.”
Hargis did a deep dive on the work the district is doing to improve reading scores. In the report card, over 31 percent of students in the district were “in need of support” in reading based off last year’s scores. To help students who are struggling, Hargis said she, fellow board member Jennifer Cunningham and others are teaming up to start a volunteer program at Theodore Jones Elementary School in which people will go in and provide one-on-one help to students who need it. She called for volunteers to get in touch with her now before the program starts by emailing her at her district email address.
“When we [have the program ready to go], I want to hit the ground running,” Hargis said. “I want names of people I can call that say ‘you bet, we’re going to come help Conway Schools.’”
Another topic the three speakers touched on was transparency and what they felt was a lack of it by school board members in recent months. Tyler told the board to “get right with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) laws,” while McFatter said the board has “tainted the wash water” and has a “perception” of hiding.
Board member Bill Millburn responded to those remarks and told the audience that in his three meetings as a member of the board, he hasn’t discussed any school business with other board members outside of the public meeting and that the board doesn’t have “secret meetings.”
Collum also discussed perception and said that “misinformation placed in the community” has “built some of the distrust” that patrons might have. Regarding FOIA, Collum said CPSD has had 100 FOIA requests within the last 90 days that have cost the district almost $20,000 and taken over 400 man hours.
“We’re doing all that we can and will continue to do all that we can to be transparent,” Collum said. “But I want to remind our community [that] I want that trust. But I think you need to know what we’re dealing with on this side of [handling FOIA requests] as well.”
In later remarks, Collum said the district has responded to all 100 FOIA requests it has received and thanked Assistant Superintendent for Innovative Programs Joel Linn for his work. Linn said he devotes about 12-15 hours a week to fulfilling FOIA requests.
“I want that to be clear to our public that we’re doing all that we can to get these [FOIA requests] fulfilled as quickly as possible, Collum said in describing the multi-layered process it takes to respond to a request.
One speaker did speak favorably about the school board and the work they’ve done, commending the board for how they “faced the transgender issues of bathroom use, shared overnight accommodations and library books.”
“Reasonable minds may differ about whether you reached the right decisions, but I praise you for taking the issues head-on and dealing with them,” Jim Lane said. “Your willingness to tackle these issues, to listen to the input of school district patrons, to be open to different proposals to bring about a fair and balanced conclusion, your ability to weigh issues in a fair and reasonable manner and the strength of your beliefs and your willingness to make hard decisions has served you well.”
In later remarks, Lane said “we’re counting on you to tote the coming loads that are yours to carry.”
Board members also listened to a series of potential policy revision proposals from Collum at Tuesday’s meeting. The revisions, which involve the district’s email use and retention, record retention and destruction and video surveillance and other student monitoring policies, are yet to be determined. The highlighted portions of the policies available in agenda documents on the district’s website are the current policies that Collum said could be revised if the board wanted to do so as some of the policies are “pretty vague” in that they don’t have time periods listed for the retention of district emails and other records.
“We’ve got to go back and look at how do we maintain the information that we need [and] how do we maintain that transparency,” Collum said, later advising the board, “These policies are before you on a 30-day read. If you want to alter those, we can. I don’t really think there’s a need to, [but] what’s tied to [the policies] is the schedule of retention and deletion.”
Board members Linda Hargis and David Naylor said a 30-day record retention policy would be appropriate to maintain transparency. After the ensuing discussion, board members took no formal action. The policies are now on a 30-day read.
After a brief executive session, school board members returned and approved an action to amend and add an additional year to Collum’s contract. The contract, available on the district’s website, becomes effective on July 1 and continues through June 30, 2026. With its approval, Collum will receive a $15,000 pay increase that will bring his annual salary to $235,000, a $1,000 monthly automobile allowance for “all travel for district business purposes within the district” that is “in lieu of payment of mileage reimbursement, gasoline or other vehicle upkeep or maintenance charges” and $1,500 per month to cover Collum’s monthly contribution to the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System.
School board members will meet again on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. for the district’s next regular school board meeting in the Administration Building Board Room. In the weeks ahead, board members have four board luncheons at four of the district’s elementary schools. All school board meetings are open to the public and available for livestream through a link on the district’s website. Overflow seating for meetings is available in the CHS Lecture Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.