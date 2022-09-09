Carson Aaron, a resident of Quitman, serves on the Student Leadership Council at Bob Jones University for the 2022-23 academic year.
Aaron, a Junior Ministry and Leadership major, serves as president.
One men’s and one women’s president lead the SLC, which is composed of 11 students including the Inter-Society Council men’s and women’s directors, the Community Service Council Director, the SLC Treasurer, the men’s and women’s Senior Class Representatives, the SLC Event Coordinator, the Student Organizations Liaison, and the Communications Director.
