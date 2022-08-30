AARP Arkansas invites people to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson.
The online screening of the film will begin Sept. 9 and be available through Sept. 12. On Sept. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., participants are invited to join a live, virtual Q & A session with the filmmakers.
“We are honored to host the Dear Sirs screening for AARP Arkansas’ Veterans and their families,” Ashley McBride, AARP Arkansas state director, said. “We are hopeful that the preserved memories shared by the filmmaker will inspire deep thought and an appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom. The authentic journey shared in this documentary will have a lasting impact that transcends generations.”
Nearly 6 million of AARP’s 38 million members nationwide are veterans or current military service members.
To register, please visit aarp.cventevents.ocm/DearSirsAR. Registrants will receive an email that provides information on how to view the film online, as well as a link to join the live Q & A event.
About the film
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a Prisoner of War (POW) in World War II.
The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.
The film has received critical acclaim and has been shown at film festivals in France, Napa Valley, and the United Kingdom.
About the filmmakers
The film’s director, Pedri is a Wyoming native who works as a filmmaker and writer out of Southwest Wyoming through his company, Burning Torch Productions. Pedri is a Wyoming native who earned a Master’s of Arts in Communications from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Southern California.
The film’s co-producer Carrie Pedri is a scientist who got her start working as a scientific film consultant. Under the shingle of Burning Torch Productions, Carrie and Mark co-produce documentaries, feature-length, and episodic content. Carrie is driven by her endless curiosity to hunt down engaging stories with a unique perspective. Carrie has a PhD in Materials Chemistry from the University of Southern California.
