Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state submitted its application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency receive the $300 per week enhanced unemployment during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
He cautioned that doesn’t mean people who are receiving pandemic assistance should expect to see that money immediately.
“It’s going to be weeks away and federal guidance could change,” Hutchinson said.
The executive order pertaining to the enhanced unemployment benefits requires states to contribute funds as well but it gave them the option to use the normal unemployment benefits it would pay as its portion or to contribute an additional $100 per week through CARES Act funds.
The governor said Arkansas will not contribute the additional $100 through CARES Act funds.
“So much of that is already allocated out it would be hard to use that for the state’s match on that,” he said.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said if Arkansas were to contribute the extra $100 per week, it would cost the state at least $250 million.
Mike Moore, director of enforcement at the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board, said his department had conducted inspections at 1,210 businesses to see if they were in compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Moore said that 90 percent of the businesses were following guidelines. His department discovered 113 violations total. Most complied after a verbal warning but 17 percent were written citations.
“We want to encourage everyone to make every effort to be compliant and follow the rules. It seems to be very effective,” Moore said. “Our common goal is to see your business stay open – it’s good for the business owners, the staff, the patrons and the economy as a whole. We have to continue to fight the good fight. We do that by following guidelines.”
The governor announced 6,025 tests were completed in the previous 24 hours.
“We’re testing robustly in Arkansas, but we want to test more,” he said.
He said urged people to get tested and emphasized they shouldn’t let having to isolate while waiting for results to deter them.
When asked how often he is tested, the governor announced he has only been tested once for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic – when he went to the White House.
“I’ve not been symptomatic. I follow ADH guidelines,” Hutchinson said. “I am screened daily before the press briefings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.