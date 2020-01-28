Be a friend and give blood with Arkansas Blood Institute.
Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, T-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends” and a free adult admission to Museum of Discovery in Little Rock when they give at one of the following blood drives:
• Walgreens in Conway on the Bloodmobile; Monday, Feb. 3, 2-6 p.m.
• Mayflower High School on the Bloodmobile; Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do — being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”
Blood recipients can send a message of appreciation to their individual blood donors, anonymously, through Arkansas Blood Institute’s Thank the Donor program.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Arkansas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As a non-profit blood center, Arkansas Blood Institute’s voluntary donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.
Criteria for donating include:
• 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission.
• 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds.
• 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
