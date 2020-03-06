Save the humans! Extra-terrestrials are landing at a local blood drive.
Arkansas Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Walgreens in Conway on Monday from 2-6 p.m. on the Bloodmobile. Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, “Save the Humans” T-shirt featuring a little green man.
“This is an out of this world way for us to say, ‘thank you’ to our donors in an extra(terrestrial) way. We truly appreciate those who take the time out of their day to help others ‘live long and prosper,’” Dr. John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute, said. “But the reality here on earth is that blood cannot be manufactured in a lab—it can only be given by our generous volunteer donors. Patients in local hospitals rely on blood transfusions throughout the year to fight cancer, blood disorders, other illnesses and injuries.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Arkansas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.
Criteria to donate blood:
- 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission.
- 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds.
- 18 year olds and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
