Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol Building on Monday night at the Rally for Reproductive Rights.
Organizers planned the event, which included a five-block march and a collection of speakers from across Arkansas, in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion.
With the court’s decision, a trigger law passed by the Arkansas General Assembly in 2019 went into effect that now makes abortion illegal in the state, except in instances where it is necessary to save the life of the birthing person.
On Monday, protesters equipped with signs and banners gathered in opposition to the court’s ruling and the state’s recently-enacted laws.
“Our rights are being taken away from us and we will not stand for this,” rally co-organizer Jackie Riddling said to the crowd that covered the steps of the Capitol and expanded out into its plaza. “How many times have we had to protest [for the right to an abortion] this year alone? Too damn many.”
Speakers at the rally included Ali Taylor and Dr. Gwendolyn Herzig. Taylor, an abortion rights advocate since she was 14 years old and the co-founder and president of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network, said she has hope the collective work the protesters at the Capitol and across the nation can make meaningful change, but reminded the crowd that the work ahead was going to be a challenge.
“There is no fast and easy fix for this situation,” Taylor said. “This is going to be a long fight and things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Herzig, a native of Northeast Arkansas and graduate of the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy, owns Park West Pharmacy in Little Rock. She said voting is the key to affecting change on the issue of abortion rights and encouraged the protesters to register to vote and ensure the people around them are registered as well.
“[Voting] is the only way we’re going to make effective change,” Herzig said. “Getting to the polls is [the priority].”
After the rally, some protesters continued marching, following the same five-block path of the original march and extending beyond into downtown Little Rock’s River Market District.
“We’re not going to just stand here and get angry today,” Riddling said in her remarks. “We’re going to turn our anger today into action tomorrow.”
