It's common knowledge that school teachers often spend long hours each day in their classrooms. Many also go beyond their time on the clock by planning assignments, grading papers or attending a variety of school functions.
St. Joseph High school science teacher Angie Collins took her dedication one step further on Sunday by offering a tutorial to her anatomy students in preparation for their final test later in the week.
Five senior girls were in attendance, and Collins recorded the session for other students to view. Collins also had her two dogs, Lulu and Daisy, present for company and stress relief.
Later that morning, she did the same thing for her biology class. Another study for chemistry was offered Monday afternoon.
