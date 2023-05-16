A freon leak from an air-conditioning unit in the Upper Elementary School Cafeteria forced Guy-Perkins School District to close its campus on Monday while maintenance crews repair the leak, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Fisher said the leak, which started over the weekend, caused a “cloud of fog” in the cafeteria that district staff discovered early Monday morning. In a statement issued to the Guy-Perkins Facebook page a little before 5:45 a.m. on Monday, the district announced the school would be closed that day “due to an unusual odor in the Upper Elementary school building that will affect classes and breakfast and lunches.”
