The Conway Police Department (CPD) 2022-2023 Academy Class completed defensive tactics training at Gravitas Martial Arts in Conway on Jan. 12. The training, which lasted three full days, was one of the last trainings the academy officers completed ahead of their Feb. 3 graduation date.
Officers completed the training by learning jiu jitsu based ground tactics. The use of ground tactics is based off the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s report that 86 percent of fights involving police officers end up on the ground, CPD Major Lee Wood told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview at the training.
Unlike the emergency vehicle operation training the Log Cabin attended in November, last week’s training wasn’t a “pass or fail,” Wood said. It was about ensuring the officers are proficient in the tactics. Situations the training covered included one, two and three officer drills, as well as handcuffing from different positions.
While last week’s academy training was devoted to defensive tactics, it wasn’t the first time officers worked on them. Officers have worked two hours a week on defensive tactics all 14 weeks of the academy, Wood said. This week, officers are completing standardized field sobriety training.
Of the 14 officers in the department’s academy this year, three will work in Conway upon graduation. Other graduates are set to work in Benton, Bryant, Searcy, Faulkner County and Maumelle. After they graduate, the officers will spend three months riding along with other officers in their department before completing a two-week check ride. The process to become a full-fledged officer takes six-and-a-half to seven months.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
