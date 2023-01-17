The Conway Police Department (CPD) 2022-2023 Academy Class completed defensive tactics training at Gravitas Martial Arts in Conway on Jan. 12. The training, which lasted three full days, was one of the last trainings the academy officers completed ahead of their Feb. 3 graduation date.

Officers completed the training by learning jiu jitsu based ground tactics. The use of ground tactics is based off the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s report that 86 percent of fights involving police officers end up on the ground, CPD Major Lee Wood told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview at the training.

