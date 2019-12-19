Federal prosecutors are asking that the bond set in the case against a Conway man accused of illegally importing endangered salamanders be revoked after he reportedly killed a snake he was ordered to re-home.
A criminal complaint was filed Nov. 15 against 25-year-old Jackson Roe and the Conway man was federally indicted Dec. 4 on three charges – one count of smuggling federally endangered animals into the United States and two counts of importation and possession of illegally taken wildlife.
Roe is accused of “willfully and knowingly” importing six Chinese giant salamanders and keeping them at his Conway home.
Chinese giant salamanders have been included on the federally endangered species list since June 14, 1976. Animals that are considered federally endangered are protected by the Endangered Species Act. The Endangered Species Act prohibits individuals and businesses from importing or exporting any speeches of fish or wildlife that is listed as a federally endangered animal.
The United States has also signed the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild Fauna and Flora (CITIES), which is an international treaty that provides protection to fish, wildlife and plants that could be harmed “due to the demands of international markets,” according to the indictment.
The salamanders Roe reportedly had are protected by CITIES.
According to the indictment, the Conway man also “knowingly engaged in contact that involved the sale and purchase of wildlife with a market value in excess of $350” between Nov. 14, 2017, to Nov. 14, 2019.
The salamanders were illegally imported and unlawfully kept at the suspect’s Conway home, according to court documents.
As part of the conditions of his release, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris had ordered Roe to undergo mental health treatment and also to re-home two venomous snakes found at his residence.
Since the Conway man was released on bond, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agent learned Roe killed one of the snakes before it could be re-homed, according to a motion for bond revocation that was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O’Leary points out that Roe was ordered to find new home(s) for the two snakes that were at his home when he was indicted.
“The Court instructed the defendant to not euthanize the snakes, and stated on the record that if the defendant needed additional time in order to find appropriate placement for the snakes, that time would be allowed to him,” she wrote in the revocation request.
A special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked “diligently” to find placements for the two snakes. One spot was available at the Little Rock Zoo and the other “at a facility in Kentucky.”
After securing housing for the second snake in Kentucky, the special agent learned the snake had been killed.
“Disregarding the Court’s order, the pretrial officer’s instructions, and the efforts by the agent, the defendant euthanized the snake without approval,”O’Leary’s motions reads in part.
A bond revocation hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday regarding the current allegations against Roe.
The hearing will be held in Courtroom 1B in the Richard Sheppard Arnold United States Courthouse in Little Rock.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
