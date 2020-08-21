Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) that will help the health department provide more in-depth data about COVID-19 in school districts during Thursday’s briefing.
ACHI will work with the state’s health and education departments to provide a breakdown of the COVID-19 data per district by the number of cases per 10,000 people as well as break down trends in the district, whether they’re going up or down or remaining the same.
The data will be available at ACHI.net/covid19.
The state recorded 549 new positive cases Thursday for a cumulative total of 54,765. Since the start of the pandemic, 641 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 499 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state had exceeded its goal of conducting 10,000 antigen tests in August.
“So far this month, we’ve had 10,358 antigen tests,” he said.
He announced 6,098 tests had been done in the previous 24 hours and the state is on track to test 6 percent of its population in August.
“We are at a strong level in terms of our testing,” he said, adding he would like to see more testing.
