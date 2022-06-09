The Conway Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday during a special board meeting to reorganize the newly-elected school board where it voted to name Andre Acklin as the new school board president.
Acklin, who has been a member of the Conway Board of Education since 2010, was nominated for the position by newly-elected board member Dr. David Naylor. The decision was made by an unanimous vote.
“Anything I can do to help this board,” Acklin said about accepting the nomination.
Former board President Trip Leach requested to not be re-nominated by the board for board president due to having already served as board president for the past two years. He said he thinks it’s a good practice to rotate board officers every few years.
Scott Champlin will continue to serve as the board vice president after a nomination from newly-elected board member Linda Hargis.
Champlin said that he specifically requested before the board meeting not to be nominated as board president due to work and family responsibilities that limit him from doing more than he’s already been doing for the board.
Hargis also nominated Jennifer Cunningham for the position of board secretary. Cunningham was also appointed as the board’s primary disbursing officer due to the secretary traditionally also being named in that role.
The board also had to give the three newly-elected board members, Naylor, Hargis and Jason Sandefer, their terms to see how long they would serve on the board before being put up for re-election.
Due to the law stating that no more than two board members can turn over in one year, the three newly-elected board members had to “draw lots,” or in this case folded up sticky notes with the numbers “4” or “5” on them.
Dr. Naylor and Sandefer drew five-year terms while Hargis drew the four-year term.
The board also approved of three major new hires for the district.
Preston Echols, who served as an assistant principal at Conway Junior High School before serving as a principal at a school in Pulaski County, will return to Conway as the newly-hired principal at CJHS.
Marcus Adams, who served as the basketball coach at the Watson Chapel School District in Pine Bluff for four years, has been hired as the new head basketball coach at Conway High School.
Robert David Yates, who was an assistant principal at Conway Junior High School, was hired as the new principal at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
“All three of these gentlemen, as they went through the interview process, really impressed the committees,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “At both levels of the committees, they were the unanimous picks. A lot of energy, a lot of excitement and a lot of enthusiasm with the roles they are going to be taking on with the districts.”
All three hires were approved by an unanimous vote.
The board will meet again on Tuesday for its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting.
