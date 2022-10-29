The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas announced that Leaundra Sanders has joined the organization as its new development director. Sanders spent nearly a decade at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and served on the selection committee for the Center on Community Philanthropy’s annual Advancing Equity Award working with nonprofit organizations across the state.
“Leaundra is invaluable to the advancement of our organization and growth of our team as we continue to fight to advance the civil rights of everyone in our state,” Executive Director of the ACLU of Arkansas Holly Dickson said. “During her tenure at the Clinton School, she spearheaded initiatives that benefited and uplifted vulnerable populations. She has worked hand-in-hand to advance nonprofits and community organizations throughout the state.”
