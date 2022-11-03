The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas announced that Kevin Jesus Azanza Montoya has joined the organization as its new policy strategist in a news release on Wednesday. Montoya joins the ACLU having most recently supported the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank with Agency Relations for Washington and Carroll County.

“We are excited to have Kevin join our team during this critically important time for our organization and state,” Executive Director of the ACLU of Arkansas Holly Dickson said. “Kevin has advocated for underserved populations throughout our state, from helping DACA recipients receive equitable access to education to supporting incarcerated individuals as they navigate the complexities of our criminal justice system.”

