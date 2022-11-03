The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas announced that Kevin Jesus Azanza Montoya has joined the organization as its new policy strategist in a news release on Wednesday. Montoya joins the ACLU having most recently supported the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank with Agency Relations for Washington and Carroll County.
“We are excited to have Kevin join our team during this critically important time for our organization and state,” Executive Director of the ACLU of Arkansas Holly Dickson said. “Kevin has advocated for underserved populations throughout our state, from helping DACA recipients receive equitable access to education to supporting incarcerated individuals as they navigate the complexities of our criminal justice system.”
Policy Director for the ACLU of Arkansas Sarah Everett said Montoya brings multiple skills to his new role.
“From registering and assisting voters to organizing for all Arkansans, Kevin brings strong skills and energy to our team,” Everett said. “He is already assisting Arkansas voters and will be a strong asset for our community – helping them to know their rights and ensuring those rights are realities in Arkansas.”
Montoya said he’s excited to join the ACLU and work on the organization’s initiatives.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the growing team at the ACLU of Arkansas,” Montoya said. “I look forward to working on initiatives that will continue to advance the civil rights and civil liberties of everyone in our state.”
Montoya brings a wealth of academic experience to his role as a policy strategist. He earned a Double Associate’s degree in Science and Liberal Arts from Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville and a Double Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Communications from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
