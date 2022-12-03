The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas sent Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum a letter of notice about potential legal action, Collum told his staff on Tuesday.
The letter of notice is the latest in a long-running story that started months ago when the CPSD Board of Education began to consider and ultimately passed two policies regarding the use of bathrooms and the rooming of students on overnight trips. Those policies, which set standards for bathroom usage and student boarding based on the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate, sparked extreme differences in opinion across Conway and Central Arkansas, both against and for the policies.
Collum told staff members the legal action outlined in the letter could include requests for records or documents about student overnight trips, as well as bathroom use, transgender students and a draft policy board members ultimately declined to pursue further regarding the banning of certain words and teaching concepts in the classroom.
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday, Collum confirmed the district received the letter from the ACLU.
“Our attorney and the school board have been notified,” Collum said. “We will seek the district’s legal counsel on future steps.”
At a work session in September where the board discussed the policies they would pass about two weeks later, Collum said passing the policies brought the potential for litigation.
“Being at the forefront has its challenges,” Collum said at the September work session. “One of the things you always want to look at is setting precedent. Do you want to be the first one to set a precedent? Do you want to be the first one to try a court case? Do you want to be the first one to try to figure it out? That’s the challenge.”
District Attorney Jay Bequette also spoke on potential litigation at the September meeting, saying that not passing the policies would make it less likely the district would face litigation.
“Based on my experience, we would probably be less likely to have a lawsuit if we didn’t have a policy [in place on these issues],” Bequette said. “The board issuing a formal policy is a clear expression of what the will of the board is and what the policy of the district is.”
In addition to the letter, the ACLU reached out to a group of citizens who came together to form an organization called Save Our Schools who met on Tuesday night as a first step to reshaping public opinion of CPSD. Originally invited by the group to attend their first meeting on Tuesday but ultimately unable to come, the ACLU letter signaled support for the group’s aims, but stopped short of promising legal action.
“We are actively monitoring the situation in Conway and are evaluating how we can provide advocacy to the cause and whether to file any lawsuits,” the letter to the group read. “This is a slow process as we do not want to rush into any legal action without completely weighing all of the pros and cons.”
Despite not promising litigation, the ACLU did ask the group for additional information on how it could support them and noted it had found two issues that “may be violations of the Freedom of Information Act.” The ACLU also referenced the policies the district has passed, as well as books that have been banned in recent months.
“Once we have more information about the goals and priorities of your group, we will be in a better position to discuss the specific mechanics of potential litigation, including which claim or claims to pursue and who would have standing to bring certain claims,” the letter read.
The letter to Save Our Schools, dated Nov. 29, was signed by ACLU of Arkansas Legal Director Gary Sullivan.
Media Partner KATV contributed to this article.
