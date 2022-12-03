The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas sent Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum a letter of notice about potential legal action, Collum told his staff on Tuesday.

The letter of notice is the latest in a long-running story that started months ago when the CPSD Board of Education began to consider and ultimately passed two policies regarding the use of bathrooms and the rooming of students on overnight trips. Those policies, which set standards for bathroom usage and student boarding based on the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate, sparked extreme differences in opinion across Conway and Central Arkansas, both against and for the policies.

