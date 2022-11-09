Activists protesting two policies the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education recently passed interrupted Tuesday night’s November meeting, leading to a delay and the arrest of three individuals by the Conway Police Department (CPD).

Board members passed the policies in question, 4.20 and 4.56.2, in October. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, both policies define an individual’s sex as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate.” Using that definition, Policy 4.20 determines the bathroom students can use whether or not the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate matches the gender the student identifies with. Similarly, Policy 4.56.2 requires students to room together on overnight trips by that same definition of sex.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

