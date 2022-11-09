Activists protesting two policies the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education recently passed interrupted Tuesday night’s November meeting, leading to a delay and the arrest of three individuals by the Conway Police Department (CPD).
Board members passed the policies in question, 4.20 and 4.56.2, in October. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, both policies define an individual’s sex as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate.” Using that definition, Policy 4.20 determines the bathroom students can use whether or not the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate matches the gender the student identifies with. Similarly, Policy 4.56.2 requires students to room together on overnight trips by that same definition of sex.
The move by the board to pass the policies, the first district in the state to do so, has faced heavy criticism in recent weeks and been described as “anti-trans” by the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice (FCCSJ). Acxiom, a global customer intelligence company based in Conway, released a statement on Oct. 28 in opposition to the board’s move, saying it conflicted with the company’s “belief that all people, regardless of gender identity, should be afforded dignity, respect and equal treatment under the law.”
“Unfortunately, these values continue to come under attack, including recently in our headquarters’ community of Conway,” the Acxiom statement read. “The anti-transgender policies approved by the Conway School Board, along with bans on two books with LGBTQ+ themes, are at odds with Acxiom’s values and seem in direct conflict with CPSD’s stated values of Value and Respect.”
The activists at Tuesday night’s meeting, who were in the lobby of the CPSD Administration Building due to the large crowd in the meeting room, began to chant “Trans lives matter” midway through the meeting.
In a statement released to the Log Cabin on Wednesday, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum said the protestors “became disruptive” and that “they were screaming and chanting so loudly that it was difficult to conduct the meeting with the noise interference.”
“The board temporarily paused the meeting while administrators addressed the crowd, asking them to please remain quiet during the remainder of the board meeting,” Collum said. “After repeated requests for quiet to the crowd, administrators asked law enforcement personnel to clear the lobby and remove disruptors. Most of those gathered exited the building without incident; however, police did arrest three individuals for criminal trespass and failure to disperse.”
The FCCSJ, who had representatives present at Tuesday’s meeting, also released a statement to the Log Cabin on Wednesday, saying there were “at least 15 police officers present to qualm peaceful chanting.”
“The officers threatened arrest to the peaceful protestors and forced everyone (chanting or not) to exit the building,” the FCCSJ statement read. “This is clearly in violation of open meeting laws and the right to peacefully protest.”
The FCCSJ statement also mentioned the arrest of three individuals for criminal trespassing and failure to disperse, calling them “UCA students” and saying they were “unjustly arrested,” adding that “they will go to court in November and December.”
CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe provided the department’s incident report on Tuesday’s meeting to the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The report states the three individuals are from Little Rock, Mayflower and Bentonville, respectively, and two of the three are 18 and 20 years of age, while the third is 32. Per the report, all three were arrested for an offense of “failure to disperse.” Additionally, the officer’s report of the meeting described how the interruption began, stating that school administration requested the officers remove the protestors from the building after they didn’t stop chanting when they were asked to.
“We began telling them that they had to exit the building after them not responding to several requests, I activated my body camera and began telling them if they did not leave, they would be arrested,” the officer’s report read, adding that some protestors then left but “the rest continued to chant and began interlocking arms.”
When officers attempted to walk the remaining protestors out, some refused “by interlocking their arms and sitting in the floor,” the report read.
“After (an officer) and additional officers arrived, we again tried to reason with them to leave the building or they would be arrested,” the officer’s report read. “After refusing again, officers took three subjects into custody listed in the report. There were two more in the floor who said they would leave and were allowed to walk outside.”
In his statement, Collum acknowledged that board meeting are public, but added that disruptions “are not tolerated.”
CPSD is thankful for the excellent cooperation of our administrative team and the CPD in handling this incident,” Collum said. “The CPSD Board of Education meetings are public meetings; however, disruptions are not tolerated and safety/security concerns are our top priority.”
The FCCSJ, however, in their statement, said the district had practiced “manipulation tactics” at Tuesday’s meeting due to no public comment period at the meeting and the size of the meeting room not being able to accommodate all attendees.
“These tactics came to a forefront at the school board meeting at the Administration building,” the FCCSJ statement read. “There were peaceful protestors outside of the building providing ‘public comments’ since there were none allowed during the meeting. Because of the change of location, there was not enough space to accommodate the community from joining the meeting. Therefore, a crowd of participants were forced into the hallway outside the meeting room.”
The lack of a public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting was due to a policy proposal brought by Collum at the meeting that would change the amount of time speakers have to make their case to the board when they sign up to speak at a meeting. Currently, the time limit is five minutes, but if the board approves Collum’s policy proposal, the limit would change to three minutes. Additionally, speakers would be unable to yield their time to someone else. In his remarks about the proposal on Tuesday, Collum said the board has to find a balance between giving people time to share their concerns, while also making sure the meeting agenda can be completed.
Board members didn’t take action on the policy proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. The proposal is now on a 30-day read for the board to consider next month. On Wednesday, Collum told the Log Cabin that the school board “plans to allow public comments at the December board meeting.”
In the weeks since CPSD enacted the two policies, media outlets have reported about the existence of a draft policy, 5.5.2, that was recently written by the district’s attorney, Jay Bequette. That policy, if it had passed, would’ve banned the teaching of critical race theory and “divisive concepts” in CPSD classrooms. During Tuesday’s meeting, board member Linda Hargis told spectators that the draft policy was rejected by the board immediately when it received it and that it’s “not a policy that’s being thought of.”
“When that was presented to us, we rejected it immediately,” Hargis said. “It has been presented to the public as if [Policy 5.5.2] is on the table and it is not.”
On Wednesday, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin about the process Hargis mentioned regarding Policy 5.5.2, saying that it was one of the three policies the board reviewed during a work session on Sept. 6. The other two policies were the ones passed in October.
“During that work session, the board visited with Attorney Jay Bequette about all three policies and they decided to move forward with the first two,” Kendrick said. “They had additional discussion with Mr. Collum and Bequette on the third one (Policy 5.5.2) and my understanding is that they wanted some revisions to it before they considered moving forward.”
Several actions were taken at Tuesday’s meeting. Board members reappointed Andre’ Acklin as Board President, made Jennifer Cunningham Vice President and promoted Hargis to be the board’s secretary. Additionally, Collum reported to the board that district enrollment now sits at 10,008, an increase of 200 from their last count, and board members unanimously approved the selection of Lewis Architects Engineers to serve as CPSD’s architectural firm.
Additionally, CPSD Director of Staff Recruitment and Student Services Karen Lasker told board members that the district is having a recruitment fair for their interns on Nov. 16, as well as a job fair on March 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.