Arkansas native Joey Lauren Adams, who has worked for 30 years in film, television and music, will be the keynote speaker at the 31st annual Baptist Health Bolo Bash Luncheon on Wednesday, April 15.
This year’s Bolo Bash Luncheon, presented by Dillard’s, will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. inside J.A. Gilbreath Conference Center on the Baptist Health-Little Rock campus. Mary Wells serves as the 2020 event chairman.
A Meet & Greet with Adams, sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes of Arkansas, is planned for Tuesday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. which will be hosted by Lee and Greg Hatcher at their home. Tickets are $75.
Adams has starred in a number of films such as “Dazed and Confused,” “Big Daddy” and “The Break Up.” She received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in “Chasing Amy.” She additionally appeared in the television shows “United States of Tara” and “Still the King,” and wrote and directed her debut film “Come Early Morning” starring Ashley Judd.
Proceeds from this year’s Bolo Bash Luncheon will benefit a new mobile health unit to expand health care access in areas of need across Arkansas. It will provide free screenings, education, coaching and health navigation services to residents in under-served communities.
Reception tickets or luncheon table sponsorships can be purchased online at baptisthealthfoundation.org. For more information about the Bolo Bash Luncheon or Meet & Greet, call (501) 202-1839.
Baptist Health Foundation supports the mission of Baptist Health through charitable resources that positively impact the health and well-being of Arkansas families and communities. The Foundation annually raises contributions to support life-changing work, purchase innovative resources and invest in healthier communities.
(0) comments
