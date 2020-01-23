Acxiom, the data and technology foundation for the world’s best marketers, today announced the launch of Acxiom Real Identity, a new global identity solutions portfolio that allows a holistic view of multiple customer identities to improve customer insight and deliver exceptional experiences.
Acxiom Real Identity is the next evolution in the company’s global identity solutions portfolio. It includes the ability to create first-party identity graphs that help Acxiom’s clients customize their identity solution to their specific business needs. First-party identity graphs accurately maintain consumer identities over time and across multiple channels, allowing brands to build real relationships with consumers. Acxiom Real Identity™ will offer brands the ability to persistently combine their first-party, second-party and third-party data, including Acxiom’s own comprehensive consumer data and powerful audience insights, so that they can reach their customers with the right message at the right place and right time.
“Acxiom has built its identity expertise over five decades and has established itself as a leader in identity solutions,” said Dennis Self, CEO at Acxiom. “Acxiom Real Identity™ represents the next phase of the Acxiom identity portfolio in response to our clients’ need to successfully navigate the digital ecosystem and deliver consistent, seamless customer experiences based on unified customer insight.”
Acxiom Real Identity solutions will focus on five primary pillars: Hygiene, Resolution, Management, Assurance and Consulting. Acxiom’s identity consulting services will bring decades of identity expertise and insights that can help brands at any stage of their identity management journey. The services include evaluating planned identity investments, building enterprise identity solutions and amplifying existing investments to yield better performance.
Today’s environment of increasing legislation and growing consumer expectations requires identity solutions to nimbly adapt and respond to government regulation and consumer reporting requests. Acxiom Real Identity can resolve identity across multiple representations of the same consumer and assign a common enterprise identifier to enable compliance with these regulations. Additionally, Acxiom Identity Assurance services helps businesses verify and authenticate consumer identities for data access requests, allowing businesses to maintain compliance with privacy regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
As more marketing dollars are being spent through digital channels than other traditional media, brands need new ways to deliver meaningful customer experiences and build long lasting relationships. Identity management is the key component brands require to consistently and seamlessly recognize people across channels and over time. Acxiom Real Identity will help brands accurately identify and connect with consumers anytime, anywhere, across any channel, device, touchpoint or location to enable a better understanding of the customer and create exceptional experiences.
“As people’s lives change over time, marketers face the daunting challenge of keeping up,” said Kyle Hollaway, Sr. Director, Global Identity Practice at Acxiom. “Marketers looking to deliver exceptional experiences need exceptional insights and data. Unified data, created by identity solutions, provides the window into truly knowing and understanding peoples’ needs, wants and preferences. Acxiom provides the most comprehensive, global suite of identity solutions in the market which allows us to help companies build better relationships with consumers and deliver better customer experiences.”
For more information about Acxiom Real Identity, visit www.acxiom.com/identity.
