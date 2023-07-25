Forge Institute announced that Acxiom, a global leader in customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, will sponsor its Forge Fellowship program, building upon their longtime partnership. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to opening new avenues for military service members returning to civilian life and transitioning into high-demand tech careers.
The Forge Institute’s Fellowship program provides veterans with hands-on, work-based learning experiences, tailored courses, and professional development opportunities, equipping them with the skills necessary to enter careers in cybersecurity and beyond. Acxiom’s sponsorship will enrich the initiative, enhancing Forge Institute’s mission to advance cyber capabilities through innovative partnerships across the public and private sectors.
“This expanded partnership with Acxiom significantly enhances the offerings of the Forge Fellowship,” Scott Anderson, executive director at Forge Institute and retired USAF officer, said. “The collaboration not only provides our Fellows with access to a global leader in the tech industry, but it also symbolizes the shared vision of our organizations to support veterans in their professional journeys.”
Through the partnership, Fellows will gain exclusive access to internships with Acxiom, offering valuable experience and networking opportunities within the cybersecurity and digital communities, setting the stage for potential employment possibilities.
“This hands-on experience is pivotal to our Fellows,” Scott said. “It provides them with real-world challenges and fosters meaningful connections within the cybersecurity and digital community.”
“Offering a launchpad to veterans transitioning to the tech industry is at the heart of this program,” Mary Ward, chief people officer at Acxiom, said. “We understand reentering civilian life can be challenging for many service members. Our sponsorship aims to ease this process while leveraging veterans’ unique abilities to enrich the tech sector.”
Alison Cowles, senior director talent acquisition at Acxiom, added: “This is more than a partnership. It’s a chance to identify, coach, and nurture the exceptional talent within the veteran community and connect them with a world of opportunities. We look forward to welcoming these military service members into the Acxiom family.”
“Veterans come with unrivaled dedication, resilience, and specialized skill sets,” Beth-Anne Bygum, chief security and compliance officer at Acxiom, said. “By sponsoring the Forge Fellowship, we aim to help veterans apply their distinctive experiences and insights within the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Their contributions will be invaluable to the digital landscape we’re collectively shaping.”
“We see this sponsorship as the steppingstone to a greater commitment towards empowering veterans and enhancing our bond with the military community,” Anthony Biondo, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Acxiom, added.
Acxiom’s sponsorship also enables the company to influence future coursework and Fellow professional development opportunities, ensuring that the Fellowship continues to meet the evolving needs of the nation’s tech industry. This close collaboration will shape the future of the Forge Fellowship and bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers.
“With Acxiom’s expertise and industry leadership integrated into the Fellowship’s program, we can make sure veterans receive the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge needed for their success,” Janet Cinfio, chief information officer at Acxiom, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.