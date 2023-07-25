Forge Institute announced that Acxiom, a global leader in customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, will sponsor its Forge Fellowship program, building upon their longtime partnership. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to opening new avenues for military service members returning to civilian life and transitioning into high-demand tech careers.

The Forge Institute’s Fellowship program provides veterans with hands-on, work-based learning experiences, tailored courses, and professional development opportunities, equipping them with the skills necessary to enter careers in cybersecurity and beyond. Acxiom’s sponsorship will enrich the initiative, enhancing Forge Institute’s mission to advance cyber capabilities through innovative partnerships across the public and private sectors.

