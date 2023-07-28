Acxiom kicked off its first ever “Summer STEM Jam” on Wednesday with the Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus at the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County in Conway.
The three-day event is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for kids and teens in underserved communities.
The first day of the event was held in Conway on Wednesday where there was free food, interactive STEM fun and prizes for participants.
The Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus is a mobile music studio and internet-connected science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) lab that travels to different communities providing STEAM education and fun STEM-related activities.
The bus is a project of Dr. Will Patterson’s Steam Genius, a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields.
“We’re delighted to support Acxiom’s Summer STEM Jam, as it aligns with our mission and vision of building a dynamic and creative community,” Brad Lacy, president and CEO of Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We hope this event will foster curiosity and enthusiasm for STEM among our next generation of leaders and workforce.”
The Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus also traveled to Pine Bluff and will be in North Little Rock on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Little Rock Boys & Girls Club.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
