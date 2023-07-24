Acxiom will launch the first-ever “Summer STEM Jam” with the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus. The event is a three-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for kids and teens in underserved communities.

The Summer STEM Jam will kick off on Wednesday, reaching the communities of Conway, Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Each location will have free food, interactive STEM fun, and prizes for the participants. The event schedule is as follows:

