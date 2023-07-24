Acxiom will launch the first-ever “Summer STEM Jam” with the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus. The event is a three-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for kids and teens in underserved communities.
The Summer STEM Jam will kick off on Wednesday, reaching the communities of Conway, Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Each location will have free food, interactive STEM fun, and prizes for the participants. The event schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, July 26, Noon – 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, 1405 Robins St., Conway.
Thursday, July 27, Noon – 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 W Short Reeker St., Pine Bluff.
Friday, July 28, Noon – 3 p.m. 1212 Jim Wetherington Pl., North Little Rock.
The Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus is a mobile music studio and internet-connected Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) lab that travels to different communities providing STEAM education. The bus is a project of Dr. Will Patterson’s Steam Genius, a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields.
On the bus, participants can enjoy a variety of STEAM activities.
“Music is the entry point to discover STEAM in numerous ways using cultural wealth as a legacy to engage,” Patterson said.
Patterson said he created the bus to combine his hip-hop and STEM passions.
“Hip hop is a powerful tool for engaging young people in learning and creativity,” he said. “We want to show them that STEM is not boring or hard, but exciting and rewarding.”
Acxiom CEO, Chad Engelgau, expressed his enthusiasm for this inaugural event, saying: “The ‘Summer STEM Jam’ is a celebration of STEM learning in a fun, engaging environment. We are excited to work with our local communities and organizations to offer this opportunity to children and teens in under-resourced areas. At Acxiom, seeing the value data and technology bring to people and the economy, we firmly believe in the power of education to transform lives and create future leaders.”
Acxiom’s commitment to STEM education’s possibilities and opportunities was echoed by Crystal Floyd, Acxiom Director of Engagement and Inclusion, who said: “It’s essential to provide every young person, regardless of their background, access to quality STEM education. This event serves as an avenue to ignite curiosity, cultivate skills, and foster a lifelong love for science, technology, engineering, and math.”
“We hope that the Summer STEM Jam will inspire more kids and teens from diverse backgrounds to explore STEM and see themselves as future leaders in these fields,” Mary Ward, chief people officer at Acxiom, said.
Floyd added that the event is also a way to give back to the communities where Acxiom operates.
“We are grateful for the partnership and support of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Toad Suck Daze, Arkansas Innovation Hub, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Conway, North Little Rock, and Pine Bluff,” she said. “Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our youth and our communities.”
“We’re delighted to support Acxiom’s Summer STEM Jam, as it aligns with our mission and vision of building a dynamic and creative community,” Brad Lacy, president and CEO of Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We hope this event will foster curiosity and enthusiasm for STEM among our next generation of leaders and workforce.”
