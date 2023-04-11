Conway-based global marketing technology and services company Acxiom recently initiated a review that “led to a reduction of some roles in the U.S.,” company Vice President for Public Relations and Communications Sherry Hamilton told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.

“To best meet client needs and balance our business, Acxiom regularly assesses staffing and resource requirements,” Hamilton said. “A recent review resulted in changes that led to a reduction of some roles in the U.S. Decisions that impact jobs are never made lightly. For those affected, we thank them for their contributions to our clients, our partners and our organization.”

