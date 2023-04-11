Conway-based global marketing technology and services company Acxiom recently initiated a review that “led to a reduction of some roles in the U.S.,” company Vice President for Public Relations and Communications Sherry Hamilton told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.
“To best meet client needs and balance our business, Acxiom regularly assesses staffing and resource requirements,” Hamilton said. “A recent review resulted in changes that led to a reduction of some roles in the U.S. Decisions that impact jobs are never made lightly. For those affected, we thank them for their contributions to our clients, our partners and our organization.”
Hamilton declined to provide the number of roles the company reduced after the review, saying “we aren’t going to disclose any numbers.”
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Acxiom has completed rounds of role reductions and layoffs in the past. In 2013, the company announced plans to cut its workforce to save about $20 million to $30 million annually. In 2015, the company laid off 13 employees company-wide.
Acxiom was first founded in 1969 as Demographics, Inc. by Charles Ward, an entry on the Central Arkansas Library System’s Encyclopedia of Arkansas website reads. A fixture of the Conway business community since its founding, Acxiom notably moved its headquarters from Conway to Little Rock for a time, but returned to the city in 2017.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at
krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.