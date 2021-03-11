The Log Cabin Democrat's latest episode of the Conway on the Record podcast is available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
LCD editor Jeanette Anderton and Conway on the Record host/producer Drew Mitchell talked with Jerry Adams about the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. Adams served on the board of the Arkansas Community Foundation and was a founding board member of the Faulkner County affiliate 20 years ago.
He discussed the foundation’s mission, what sets it apart from other nonprofit organizations in the area and what impact the foundation’s work has had on the county over the past 20 years.
New episodes of Conway on the Record are available for free download every other Thursday, and the podcast videos are available at the Log Cabin Democrat’s YouTube page.
Conway on the Record's next guest will be Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry. Castleberry will join Mitchell and Anderton to discuss the State of the City, street projects and more. Anyone who has questions for the mayor is encouraged to submit them to editorial@thecabin.net prior to the March 22 record date.
